North American Allowance Results May 11

IND, 3RD, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-10.

1—

FLATOUTJUSTICE, g, 6, Flat Out–You Too, by You and I. ($20,000 ’16 INDOCT). O-Israel J Garcia, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Israel J. Garcia, J-Isaias Ayala, $21,900.

6—

Idea Man, g, 4, Strong Mandate–Rose Run, by Will’s Way. O-McCrary, Fred D and Neil, B-Fred McCrary & Neil McCrary (IN), $7,300.

3—

Lookin At Justice, c, 3, Atreides–Traditionalist, by Aptitude. ($15,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $3,650.