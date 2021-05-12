North American Allowance Results May 12

|IND, 6TH, ALW, $38,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-12.
|5—
|CHIPOFFTHEOLDBLOCK, g, 4, Ready’s Image–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $23,100.
|4—
|Stop Hammertime, g, 5, Domestic Dispute–Insure, by Menifee. O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-Tianna Richardville (IN), $7,700.
|6—
|Max Express, g, 5, Unbridled Express–Mor Trust, by Trust n Luck. O-Lauer, Penny S, Clary, Timothy J and Falcon Racing Stable, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (ft)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $34,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-12.
|1—
|RIGGED UP, c, 4, Fast Anna–Sharon’s Way, by Proud Citizen. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC and Laria, Jerry, B-Richard Wilkinson (OH), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Angel Serpa, $20,520.
|6—
|Into the Out, g, 5, Goldencents–Limpopo, by Lion Heart. O-Urieta’s Racing Stable, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), $6,840.
|2—
|Biscayne Bay, f, 4, Paynter–Ocean Princess, by Indian Ocean. O-Siesta Thoroughbred Racing, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $3,420.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 5TH, AOC, $32,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 5-12.
|5—
|AZTEC EMPIRE, g, 5, Tapit–Hachita, by Gone West. ($130,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Contreras Stable, Inc and Odom, Chris, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $19,500.
|3—
|Blueridge Mountain, g, 5, Tapizar–Snow Cone, by Cryptoclearance. ($12,000 ’16 FTKNOV; $25,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Maggi Moss, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $6,500.
|2—
|Ego, g, 6, Quality Road–Charade, by Malibu Moon. ($20,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Dundalk 5 LLC, N P H Stable and Wesley F Herek Racing Stables LLC, B-Jeanne Canty, Judy Hicks, Kathryn Nikkel & Pegasus Stud LLC (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 4TH, AOC, $32,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 5-12.
|1—
|MOON OF LOVE (IRE), f, 4, Kodiac (GB)–Moon Club (IRE), by Red Clubs (IRE), O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Canice Farrell (IRE), T-Michael Stidham, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $19,500
|6—
|Signify, f, 4, Speightstown–Pickaway (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). O-WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $6,500.
|8—
|Je Suis Belle, m, 8, Langfuhr–Queen of the Wind, by Speightstown. O-Chris A Ryan, B-Shim Racing LLC (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|WRD, 3RD, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-12.
|2—
|MEGA BOND, g, 4, Magna Graduate–She’s a Bond Girl, by Truluck. O-Higgins, William H and Davidson, M Brent, B-William Higgins & Brent Davidson (OK), T-M. Brent Davidson, J-Jose Angel Medina, $15,400.
|3—
|Sooner Skuta, g, 3, Pollard’s Vision–Kip Seville, by Kipling. ($30,000 ’19 OKCSUM). O-Young Stables LLC, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $5,720.
|1—
|El Chihuas, g, 5, Scottish Halo–Jaded Love, by Jade Hunter. ($1,000 ’17 HERTHB). O-Teodoro Delgado, B-Ellen J Caines (OK), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|BTP, 4TH, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 5-12.
|4—
|ANGEL’S SASSY, f, 3, Cinco Charlie–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), T-Susan L. Anderson, J-Santiago Gonzalez, $15,810.
|1A—
|Northern Journey, f, 4, Northern Afleet–Beija Fleur, by Quaker Ridge. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Robert M Gorham (OH), $5,100.
|3—
|Sarah Jane, m, 5, Music City–Hebrew Song, by Dixie Union. O-C Louis Bates, B-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC (OH), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:20 (ft)
|WRD, 7TH, ALW, $25,080, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-12.
|3—
|FINAL BURBANK, g, 5, Burbank–Tellmewhat, by Lucky Lionel. O-Caster, Beth and Caster, Boyd, B-Beth Caster & Boyd Caster (OK), T-Boyd Caster, J-Curtis Kimes, $14,582.
|1—
|Go Drag Up, g, 4, Beggarthyneighbor–Bullerina, by Holy Bull. O-Robert V Brown, B-Robert V Brown (OK), $5,418.
|6—
|Backster Ball, g, 6, Backstabber–Bahama Baby, by King of Scat. O-Jeremy D Ball, B-M Gerald Ball & Oteka Ann Ball (OK), $3,126.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-12.
|6—
|KARAKONTIE FLYER, f, 4, Karakontie (JPN)–Pretty City, by Carson City. ($120,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Danielle Agnello, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-Jeffrey Skerrett, J-Chelsey Keiser, $14,400.
|2—
|Golden Temple, f, 3, Temple City–Saint Midas, by Touch Gold. ($1,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Strike Plate LLC, B-New Dawn Stable, LLC (KY), $4,800.
|3—
|Moon Eyes, m, 5, Kantharos–French Politics, by Political Force. O-Joseph Michael, B-GDS Racing Stable (FL), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:14 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-12.
|5—
|MRS. ROBINSON, m, 5, Animal Kingdom–Hug Doc, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($6,500 ’17 FTKFEB). O-Dave Casalinova, B-Godolphin, Spruce Lane Farm, Valerie Calcott Stevens, et al (KY), T-Tina Casalinova, J-Luis Antonio Gonzalez, $14,400.
|2—
|Collude, f, 4, Secret Circle–Meridian Mama, by Forestry. ($37,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Gene Burkholder, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $4,800.
|1—
|La Muneca, f, 4, Poseidon’s Warrior–Expect Some Drama, by Big Drama. O-Richard Zielinski, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:13 4/5 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $21,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 5-12.
|4—
|RISKY ANALYSIS, m, 6, Freud–Risk a Chance, by A.P. Indy. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-Christopher Progno, J-Luis E. Perez, $13,140.
|3—
|Clara’s Gone West, m, 7, Roaring Fever–Breakers West, by Rodeo. O-Debra A Breed, B-Debra A Breed (NY), $4,380.
|2—
|Sweet Shallots, m, 6, Posse–Gonna Be Love, by Not for Love. O-Carl Buhr, B-Carl Buhr (NY), $2,409.
|Winning Time: :59 3/5 (ft)
|BTP, 3RD, ALW, $16,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-12.
|1A—
|ENCHANTED NILE, f, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Enchantress, by Malibu Moon. ($375,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Eric R. Reed, J-Sonny Leon, $9,960.
|1—
|Talk Radio, f, 3, Gemologist–Game Fair, by Quiet American. O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-J V Shields Jr (KY), $3,320.
|3—
|Olho de Mel, f, 4, Sky Mesa–Gusto Dolce (URU), by T. H. Approval. O-Brownwood Farm, LLC, B-Haras Phillipson Inc (KY), $1,660.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply