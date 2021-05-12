North American Allowance Results May 12

TDN, 6TH, ALW, $34,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-12.

1—

RIGGED UP, c, 4, Fast Anna–Sharon’s Way, by Proud Citizen. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC and Laria, Jerry, B-Richard Wilkinson (OH), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Angel Serpa, $20,520.

6—

Into the Out, g, 5, Goldencents–Limpopo, by Lion Heart. O-Urieta’s Racing Stable, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), $6,840.

2—

Biscayne Bay, f, 4, Paynter–Ocean Princess, by Indian Ocean. O-Siesta Thoroughbred Racing, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $3,420.