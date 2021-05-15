North American Allowance Results May 15

EVD, 6TH, ALW, $23,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 5-14.

6—

ROCKIN SUNDAY, m, 5, Star Guitar–Sunday’s Child, by Any Given Saturday. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), T-Jose M. Camejo, J-Carlos L. Marquez, $13,800.

2—

Sweet Prayers, m, 6, Songandaprayer–Sweet Citizen, by Proud Citizen. O-Garald W Wollesen, B-Farm D’Allie Racing Stable LLC (LA), $4,600.

4—

Noon’s Babygirl, f, 4, Sum of the Parts–Miss Noon by Doon, by Monashee Mountain. O-Patsy Delahoussaye, B-Patsy Delahoussaye (LA), $2,530.