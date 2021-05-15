North American Allowance Results May 15

|CD, 7TH, ALW, $100,086, 3YO/UP, 1 3/16M, 5-15.
|6—
|BEAR ALLEY, c, 4, Will Take Charge–Unbridled Empire, by Empire Maker. ($525,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables LLC, B-John R Penn & Frank Penn (KY), T-Dale L. Romans, J-Joseph Talamo, $58,648.
|1—
|Claytnthelionheart, g, 5, Declaration of War–Heartbeat Again, by Mr. Greeley. ($80,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), $20,400.
|5—
|Southern Passage, c, 3, Super Saver–Almudena (PER), by Silver Planet (ARG). ($47,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robert J Baron, B-William Saba & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:56 2/5 (ft)
|BEL, 5TH, ALW, $92,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 5-15.
|5—
|DREAMS OF TOMORROW, c, 4, Speightstown–Sabbatical, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Phipps Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Jose Lezcano, $50,600.
|1—
|Red Storm Risen, g, 4, Stormy Atlantic–Strike Red, by Smart Strike. O-Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $18,400.
|4—
|Voodoo Zip, c, 4, City Zip–Moonshine Magic, by Bluegrass Cat. ($125,000 ’18 KEESEP; $120,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, B-Maccabee Farm (KY), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:32 (fm)
|BEL, 1ST, AOC, $91,180, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-15.
|2—
|ALANDRA, f, 4, Blame–Altesse, by A.P. Indy. O-Alexander, Helen C and Helen K Groves Revocable Trust, B-Alexander-Groves Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Jose Lezcano, $51,700.
|4—
|Finding Fame, f, 4, Empire Maker–Lochinvar’s Gold, by Seeking the Gold. ($425,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck) and Rosen, Andrew, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (KY), $18,800.
|1—
|Stand for the Flag, m, 5, Super Saver–Raise the Flag, by Awesome Again. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, Coyle Boys Stable, St Elias Stable and Caruso, Michael J, B-Pursuit of Success LLC (KY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
|CD, 9TH, AOC, $80,284, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 5-15.
|9—
|LADY OF LUXURY, m, 5, Mark Valeski–Naughty Lady, by Divine Park. O-Davis, Joey Keith and Rojas, Jackie, B-Brereton C Jones (FL), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Mitchell Murrill, $36,288.
|1—
|Sara Sea, m, 5, Tiznow–Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American. O-Briland Farm, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), $20,800.
|4—
|Violenza, f, 4, Violence–South Street Gal, by Street Sense. O-Bloch, Randall L, Six Column Stables, LLC, Seiler, John, Hall, David and Kirk, David, B-Randy Bloch, et al (KY), $10,400.
|Winning Time: 1:02 (fm)
|BEL, 3RD, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 5-15.
|7—
|THREE OUTLAWS, g, 5, Goldencents–Bojangle Now, by Tiznow. ($30,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Best Foot Forward, LLC (NY), T-Rob Atras, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $44,000.
|5—
|Scuttlebuzz, g, 4, The Factor–Elusive Rumour, by Elusive Quality. ($160,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-La Marca Stable, B-Lawrence Goichman (NY), $16,000.
|4—
|Great Blake, g, 7, Greatness–Arundel, by Bahri. ($7,500 ’14 KEENOV). O-Dini, Michael and Twenty Two Stable, B-Russell L Reineman Stable, Inc (NY), $9,600.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (fm)
|SA, 9TH, AOC, $76,974, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-15.
|8—
|GOOD WITH PEOPLE, c, 3, Curlin to Mischief–Gator Prowl, by Roar of the Tiger. O-Downstream Racing, LLC, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA), T-Peter Miller, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $49,140.
|4—
|Howbeit, c, 4, Secret Circle–Emerlaude, by El Corredor. ($15,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-It Pays to Dream Racing Stable, Inc, Little Red Feather Racing, Haramoto, Dan and Kawahara, Sheldon, B-University of Kentucky (KY), $12,600.
|3—
|Littlebitamedal, g, 6, Violence–Littlebitabling, by Carson City. ($30,000 ’15 KEENOV; $75,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Rockingham Ranch, B-Angie Gail Moore (MD), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|PIM, 4TH, ALW, $74,932, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 5-15.
|6—
|JUDI BLUE EYES, m, 5, Cal Nation–Sassy Love, by Valley Crossing. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Michael J Harrison DVM (MD), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-J. D. Acosta, $38,532.
|12—
|Out of Sorts, f, 3, Dramedy–Dear to All, by Tale of the Cat. ($1,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Respect the Valleys, LLC, B-James A Justiss (KY), $10,920.
|13—
|Deciding Vote, f, 4, Mr Speaker–Sheppard’s Pie, by Include. O-William L Pape, B-Mr & Mrs William L Pape (KY), $5,720.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (fm)
|PIM, 5TH, ALW, $65,156, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-15.
|4—
|FIRE SWORD, g, 3, First Samurai–Fiery Star, by Elusive Quality. ($80,000 ’19 FTKFEB). O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-DJ Stables & Joe Orseno (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-John R. Velazquez, $29,640.
|*5—
|Going to the Lead, g, 5, Redeemed–Lead Time, by Gilded Time. O-Vince Campanella, B-Shellaine Brown & Susan Baldrige (MD), $14,196.
|7—
|Sugar Daddy, g, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–How, by Indian Charlie. ($29,000 2020 OBSJAN). O-Rising Sun Racing Stables, Inc, B-Fredrick Wieting, John McCormick &Bridget Sperl (KY), $5,720.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|***Breaking News finished second but was disqualified and placed seventh.
|SA, 5TH, AOC, $65,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 5-15.
|4—
|HEYWOODS BEACH, c, 4, Speightstown–Unfold the Rose, by Catienus. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP; $180,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Tyler Baze, $39,000.
|3—
|Bold Endeavor, g, 5, Bernardini–Awesome Lassie, by Awesome Again. ($60,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Branch, William A, Buster, Jr, William C and Cohen, Mark, B-Fedai Kahraman (KY), $13,000.
|2—
|Sash (GB), g, 5, Oasis Dream (GB)–Surcingle, by Empire Maker. (320,000gns 2019 TATHIT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $7,800.
|Winning Time: 2:02 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $64,500, 3YO, 1MT, 5-14.
|4—
|FERRARIANO, c, 3, Mshawish–Athina Lee, by English Channel. ($95,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-Brown, Jr, Edward J, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Philip, B-Ken W Miles & Sheridan Jones (CA), T-Brian J. Koriner, J-Abel Cedillo, $37,800.
|1—
|Found My Ball, c, 3, Square Eddie–Silar Rules, by Ten Most Wanted. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $12,600.
|3—
|Big Talker, g, 3, Mr. Big–Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. O-George Krikorian, B-George Krikorian (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (fm)
|SA, 1ST, AOC, $64,000, 3YO, 1MT, 5-15.
|3—
|FLASHIEST, g, 3, Mizzen Mast–Nothing to Wear, by Malibu Moon. O-Drion, Nicolas G and Powell, Mathilde, B-Indian Creek & Nicky Drion (KY), T-Leonard Powell, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $37,800.
|6—
|Nerves of Steel, g, 3, Speightster–Blissfully, by Macho Uno. ($60,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-Everything’s Cricket Racing (KY), $12,600.
|4—
|Barraza, c, 3, Into Mischief–Halo Dolly, by Popular. O-Wilson, Holly and David, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (fm)
|PIM, 7TH, AOC, $63,250, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 5-15.
|10—
|MISCHIEF AFOOT, g, 4, Into Mischief–W W American, by Quiet American. ($210,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Burning Daylight Farms, Inc and Galbraith, Rebecca, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), T-James J. Toner, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $31,350.
|7—
|Informative, c, 4, Bodemeister–Lucky Black, by Hard Spun. ($15,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $25,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Rose Hill Farm & John Trumbulovic (KY), $11,550.
|3—
|Shane’s Jewel, g, 6, Eskendereya–Queen of the Wind, by Speightstown. ($4,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $45,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Jagger Inc, B-Shim Racing LLC (KY), $6,050.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)
|PIM, 2ND, ALW, $61,880, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 5-15.
|10—
|OCEANS MAP, g, 4, Liam’s Map–Part the Seas, by Stormy Atlantic. ($10,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Gregory D Sacco, B-Glencrest Farm LLC (KY), T-Gregory D. Sacco, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $29,640.
|5—
|Tapwood, g, 3, Tapit–Better Lucky, by Ghostzapper. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $10,920.
|4—
|Toe Curlin’ Kiss, g, 6, Curlin–Summer Flirt, by Bernardini. ($142,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $93,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Pepe Stable, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $5,720.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (fm)
|SRP, 9TH, ALW, $46,580, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 5-14.
|4—
|MARKING TIME, f, 3, Marking–Playoftheday, by Attila’s Storm. O-Centurion Racing Partners, LLC, B-R D Hubbard (NM), T-Gene C. Garcia, J-Alejandro Medellin, $30,855.
|1—
|Revenoor Woman, f, 4, Raison d’Etat–Revenue, by Exchange Rate. ($3,500 ’18 KEESEP). O-Amanda Sweeten, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $8,500.
|3—
|Nova Star, f, 3, Southern Image–Shezamusing, by Comic Strip. O-Jeremy Ramsland, B-Sandra Nickols (CA), $4,250.
|Winning Time: :51 1/5 (ft)
|AP, 6TH, AOC, $45,880, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-14.
|6—
|STOPSHOPPINGAMY, m, 5, Indy Snow (GB)–Lakeside Breeze, by Meadowlake. O-Frank Kirby Racing LLC and Callahan, Amy, B-Sharon Kirby (IL), T-Frank J. Kirby, J-Christopher A. Emigh, $29,760.
|1—
|Sister Ruler, m, 5, Road Ruler–Canyons Sister, by Marte. O-Larry Owens, B-Larry Owens (IL), $9,920.
|9—
|Shez Stuck Up, f, 4, Graydar–Malibu Style, by Tiz Wonderful. O-McDonnell, Bernard P and McDonnell, Myles D, B-Four Horsemen’s Ranch (FL), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|SRP, 8TH, ALW, $43,690, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 5-14.
|7—
|PERFECT FANNY, g, 4, Competitive Edge–Phanie Slam, by Grand Slam. O-Bennie L Woolley, Jr, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), T-Bennie L. Woolley, Jr., J-Enrique Portillo Gomez, $25,500.
|4—
|Flying Phantom, g, 6, Vulcan’s Pulpit–Suzies Phantom, by Copelan’s Pache. O-Dezmer J Harris, B-Dezmer J Harris & Joyce A Harris (NM), $10,540.
|1—
|Rocky Bar Six, g, 4, Rocky Bar–Lucky Sis, by Cayoke (FR). ($3,000 ’18 ARZNOV). O-Clara Moore Thomas, B-Harry K Keshian & Cheryl A Keshian (AZ), $4,250.
|Winning Time: :52 (ft)
|PRM, 3RD, ALW, $41,201, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-15.
|2—
|POINT OF IMPACT, g, 4, Point of Entry–Warmhearted Sandy, by Say Florida Sandy. ($30,000 ’18 IOWSEP). O-Tamara Metzen, B-Big Pine LLC (IA), T-Wade Rarick, J-Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr., $24,750.
|1—
|Say It Nicely, g, 4, Discreet Cat–Camela Carson, by Lord Carson. O-RPM Thoroughbreds (Shattuck), B-RPM Thoroughbreds (IA), $8,250.
|3—
|Lucky Louie, g, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Missmekissme, by Sir Cat. O-RPM Thoroughbreds (Shattuck), B-RPM Thoroughbreds (IA), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (my)
|GG, 2ND, AOC, $40,564, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 5-15.
|4—
|ANNIE GRAHAM, f, 3, Grazen–Rule the Storm, by Tribal Rule. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Steven Miyadi, J-Evin A. Roman, $24,180.
|5—
|Hot Rageous, f, 3, Idiot Proof–Iforgottobeme, by Free at Last. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Barber, Gary and Wachtel Stable, B-Remmah Racing, Inc (CA), $8,060.
|6—
|Do You Hear That, f, 3, Southern Image–Cochinero, by Comic Strip. O-Gray, Jill and Dr William T, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, AOC, $40,006, 3YO, F, 1MT, 5-15.
|4—
|JOYMAKER, f, 3, Slew’s Tiznow–Joyously, by Half Term. O-Gray, Jill and Dr William T, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), T-Quinn Howey, J-Alejandro Gomez, $24,180.
|2—
|Silk Road Sally, f, 3, Southern Image–She’s Outta There, by Old Topper. O-Gray, Jill and Dr William T, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), $8,060.
|3—
|Amazen Grazen, f, 3, Grazen–Aerial Hawk, by Silver Hawk. ($16,500 ’19 CTNAUG). O-Steve Moger, B-Moger Inc or Alan Eriksen (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (fm)
|LS, 7TH, ALW, $39,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 5-15.
|7—
|SUNLIT SONG, g, 6, My Golden Song–Fly So True, by Early Flyer. O-Barnett, Carolyn and Harding, Becky, B-Carolyn R Barnett (TX), T-Mindy J. Willis, J-David Cabrera, $23,280.
|6—
|Harvey Wallbanger, h, 5, Congrats–Adorabell, by Distorted Humor. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-GFB Racing LLC, B-Tony Holmes & Dr & Mrs Walter Zent (KY), $7,760.
|5—
|Fred’stwirlincandy, g, 6, Twirling Candy–Daphne Angela, by Wimbledon. O-Jeffery Thomas Hoffman, B-E Fred Currie (KY), $4,268.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (fm)
|GG, 4TH, ALW, $38,890, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 5-15.
|1—
|PERFECT STORIES, f, 4, Richard’s Kid–Telling Stories, by Tale of the Cat. ($6,000 ’18 CTNAUG). O-G C C I, B-G W Thomas (CA), T-Clifford DeLima, J-Armando Ayuso, $24,180.
|5—
|Don’t Unzip Me, f, 4, Honor Code–Unzip Me, by City Zip. ($130,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Harris Farms Inc, Donald Valpredo & Martin Jones (KY), $6,200.
|2—
|Sure Angel, m, 6, Elusive Warning–Ambitious Angel, by Slew of Angels. O-Marron Road Ventures, LLC, B-Madera Thoroughbreds (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (fm)
|LS, 6TH, ALW, $35,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 5-14.
|9—
|LADY GWEN, f, 4, Twirling Candy–Trusten, by Mt. Livermore. ($5,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lewis L Greenspan, B-Emily Wygod & Oliver Bushnell (KY), T-M. Brent Davidson, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $21,060.
|1—
|Raging Gold Digger, m, 6, English Channel–My Belonging, by Belong to Me. O-Erin Gaarz, B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (MN), $7,020.
|4—
|Amandrea, m, 5, Paynter–Courageous Julie, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-My Racehorse Stable, B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), $3,861.
|Winning Time: 1:29 1/5 (fm)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $34,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-15.
|4—
|DANCIN’ ROSIE, m, 6, Vaquero–Kiss Me Darlin, by With Distinction. O-Michael J Annechino, B-Roger S Braugh Jr (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Jose A. Bracho, $24,900.
|2—
|Could You, f, 4, Shakin It Up–Gold Ring, by Touch Gold. ($15,000 ’17 KEENOV; $35,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $85,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Gene Burkholder, B-Sabana Farm, LLC (KY), $4,800.
|7—
|Immaculate Heart, m, 5, Kantharos–My Novena, by Wildcat Heir. O-Jose Atala, B-Tracy Pinchin (FL), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:05 4/5 (ft)
|PRM, 5TH, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 5-14.
|5—
|RATED R SUPERSTAR, g, 8, Kodiak Kowboy–Wicked Wish, by Gold Case. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-ThornDale Stable LLC (KY), T-Federico Villafranco, J-Sophie Doyle, $20,700.
|6—
|Cashanova, g, 5, Twirling Candy–Lost Appeal, by Valid Appeal. ($27,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Heath Aaron Campbell, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (KY), $6,900.
|2—
|Box Seat, g, 5, Flashback–Miss Personality, by Broken Vow. O-JT Stables, LLC, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $4,140.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (my)
|LS, 2ND, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 5-15.
|4—
|TEXAS RED BEL, f, 3, Texas Red–Bel Air Kid, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($12,000 2020 TEXSUM). O-Hickerson, Reggie and Hamm, Joyce, B-Wayne Ray Detmar & Roland Cantu (TX), T-Danny W. Payne, J-Iram Vargas Diego, $20,400.
|1—
|Miss Aggie Bling, f, 4, Too Much Bling–Festive Rain, by Festival of Light. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Gigem Racing (TX), $6,800.
|6—
|Stone Fox, f, 3, Tale of Ekati–War Port, by War Pass. ($18,000 ’19 TEXAUG). O-Heiligbrodt, L William and Corinne, B-Caroline Dodwell (TX), $3,740.
|Winning Time: 1:18 3/5 (ft)
|LS, 10TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 5-15.
|8—
|TOMATO BILL, c, 4, More Than Ready–Allez Marie, by Unbridled’s Song. ($500,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Bolton, George, Three Chimneys Farm LLC, Lipman, Barry, Lady Sheila Stable and Lipman, David, B-1 0stud TNT Llc (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $20,100.
|9—
|Super Brady, g, 4, Sky Mesa–Winey Taylor, by Indian Ocean. O-Sean Alfortish, B-Red Oak Stable (FL), $6,700.
|5—
|Jo Dee’s Angel, g, 4, Second in Command–Susan’s Angel, by Cape Town. (C$6,000 ’18 BRCSEP). O-Jo Dee Hoovestal, B-Jim Alendal (BC), $3,685.
|Winning Time: :56 3/5 (fm)
|AP, 6TH, AOC, $33,046, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5FT, 5-15.
|8—
|ANGELCENTS, f, 4, Goldencents–Pomeroy Angel, by Pomeroy. ($250,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Angela Ingenito (FL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-E. T. Baird, $18,600.
|3—
|Belle Brezing, m, 6, Temple City–Chequered Love, by Chequer. O-Barr H Inman, B-Barr Inman (KY), $6,200.
|7—
|Chrome Attack, m, 5, Forest Attack–Facelift, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Lois McCrosky, B-Dr Donald J McCrosky DVM (IL), $5,456.
|Winning Time: :57 4/5 (fm)
|CT, 7TH, AOC, $33,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 5-14.
|8—
|SPEIGHTSFORD, h, 7, Speightstown–Baghdaria, by Royal Academy. ($100,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Jeremiah Kane, B-CASA Farms I, LLC (KY), T-Benjamin W. Perkins, Jr., J-Denis Araujo, $19,800.
|6—
|Air Token, g, 4, Golden Lad–Saint Dinorah, by St Averil. ($3,500 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Corrales Racing, LLC, B-Carol Ann Kaye (MD), $6,600.
|2—
|Another Victory, r, 5, Discreet Cat–Victory Pool, by Victory Gallop. O-New Farm, B-New Farm (WV), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:25 4/5 (ft)
|AP, 7TH, AOC, $32,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 5-14.
|7—
|BETWITHBOTHHANDS, g, 5, Uncle Mo–Bet On Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Hernandez Racing Stable, LLC, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Armando Hernandez, J-Edgar Perez, $19,200.
|5—
|Summer Assault, g, 4, Summer Front–Quality Included, by Include. ($15,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $45,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cherrywood Racing II, Marko, Kevin and Last Call Racing, LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $6,400.
|6—
|Lemon Kick, g, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Joffe’s Run, by Giant’s Causeway. ($95,000 ’18 KEESEP; $290,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Rubin, Barry H and Ritt, Ryan C, B-HIllcroft Farm, LLC (KY), $3,520.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (fm)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $31,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 5-15.
|6—
|DOOR BUSTER, f, 3, Speightster–Miss Henny Penny, by Half Ours. ($25,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Jay A Reese, B-Catherine K Jennings & Scott Mallory (WV), T-Ollie L. Figgins, III, J-Denis Araujo, $19,065.
|3—
|Suzysellsseashells, f, 4, Oxbow–Surf City Susie, by Old Trieste. O-Stormy Stable LLC, B-maurice f casey III (WV), $6,355.
|7—
|Boundtobeok, f, 3, Windsor Castle–Bound To, by Boundary. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $3,178.
|Winning Time: 1:28 4/5 (ft)
|AP, 2ND, AOC, $31,040, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 5-15.
|4—
|BREEZE RIDER, f, 4, Paynter–Dancing Raven, by Tomahawk. ($35,000 ’17 KEENOV; $52,000 ’18 KEESEP; $30,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Mike Piazza, B-Patrick Durtschi & Brittney Durtschi (KY), T-Steve Manley, J-Jose E. Lopez, $19,200.
|6—
|Abby Hatcher (IRE), f, 4, Acclamation (GB)–Sharqawiyah (GB), by Dubawi (IRE). O-David Meah, B-Glacken View (IRE), $6,400.
|1—
|Frond, m, 5, Yes It’s True–Flounce, by More Than Ready. O-Catherine M Wills, B-Dr Catherine Wills (KY), $3,520.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (fm)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 5-14.
|1—
|OUR DIAMOND GIRL, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Go For Diamonds (MEX), by Victorioso (MEX). O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Tim Grams & Judy Grams (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Fredy Peltroche, $18,405.
|6—
|Sonde of Music, m, 7, Fiber Sonde–Bear’slittlebeauty, by Copelan Too. O-Lee Couchenour, B-Lee Couchenhour & John Oller (WV), $6,135.
|5—
|College Kid, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Scholarly Pursuit, by Songandaprayer. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $3,068.
|Winning Time: :52 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 5-14.
|1—
|JAMESTOWN ROAD, f, 3, Windsor Castle–Demay, by Dehere. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), T-James W. Casey, J-Denis Araujo, $19,096.
|5—
|Arrowwood, f, 3, First Samurai–Wooden Nickel, by Divine Park. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $6,160.
|4—
|Cedars Bulls Eye, f, 3, Bullsbay–Cedar’sgreatnotion, by Great Notion. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:28 (ft)
|LAD, 1ST, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-15.
|1—
|TAKES TWO TO TANGO, g, 5, Half Ours–Doyouwanttodance, by Disco Rico. O-Melissa Cantacuzene, B-Melissa Cantacuzene (LA), T-J. Luis Garcia, J-Jorge Guzman, $15,000.
|2—
|X Clown, g, 4, Jimmy Creed–Evening Muse, by Invasor (ARG). ($62,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Set-Hut LLC, B-Michael Villar & Cynthia Villar (LA), $5,000.
|3—
|Like Mike, g, 5, Arkhoma–Like No Other, by Montbrook. O-Louis Pomes, B-Mike Munna Racing Stables LLC (LA), $2,750.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-15.
|6—
|SAINT GOAR, g, 3, Liaison–Family Business, by Saint Ballado. O-Ten Strike Racing, Ritchie, Raquel and Ely, Adam, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $14,400.
|5—
|The Falcon, g, 4, Union Rags–Penumbra, by Malibu Moon. ($4,000 ’17 KEENOV; $60,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Jerry Laria, B-Phillips Racing Partnership, AlanQuartucci & Christophe Clement (KY), $4,800.
|9—
|Rogallo, g, 5, Curlin–Via Veneto, by Orientate. ($240,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Jack L Boggs, B-Donald R Dizney, LLC (FL), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 2ND, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-15.
|4—
|HURRICANE NATION, g, 3, Great Notion–Heaven Knows What, by Holy Bull. ($19,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-DaCosta, Jason and Calypso Stable, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), T-Jason DaCosta, J-Yarmarie L. Correa, $14,400.
|3—
|Sharks Cove, g, 5, Revolutionary–Mango Kiss, by Kris S.. O-Eric Hurst, B-Paula Capestro (KY), $4,800.
|5—
|Comply, c, 3, Union Rags–Much Obliged, by Kingmambo. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (ft)
|EVD, 6TH, ALW, $23,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 5-14.
|6—
|ROCKIN SUNDAY, m, 5, Star Guitar–Sunday’s Child, by Any Given Saturday. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), T-Jose M. Camejo, J-Carlos L. Marquez, $13,800.
|2—
|Sweet Prayers, m, 6, Songandaprayer–Sweet Citizen, by Proud Citizen. O-Garald W Wollesen, B-Farm D’Allie Racing Stable LLC (LA), $4,600.
|4—
|Noon’s Babygirl, f, 4, Sum of the Parts–Miss Noon by Doon, by Monashee Mountain. O-Patsy Delahoussaye, B-Patsy Delahoussaye (LA), $2,530.
|Winning Time: :58 3/5 (ft)
