North American Allowance Results May 16

BEL, 8TH, AOC, $85,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 5-16.

7—

BIG PACKAGE, g, 4, Big Brown–Mia’s First, by Malabar Gold. ($20,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Carney, Sean and Donk, David G, B-Newtown Anner Stud (NY), T-David G. Donk, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $46,750.

6—

Shiraz, g, 7, Tale of the Cat–Lentil, by Alphabet Soup. ($72,000 ’15 OBSJAN; $105,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Lambholm (NY), $17,000.

10—

Honor Up, h, 6, To Honor and Serve–Unobstructed View, by Yes It’s True. ($65,000 ’16 FTNAUG). O-Saratoga Seven Racing Partners, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (NY), $10,200.