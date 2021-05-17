North American Allowance Results May 17

IND, 5TH, ALW, $38,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-17.

4—

NUTCRACKER BALLET, m, 5, Drosselmeyer–Stargazzing, by Royal Academy. O-Cedar Brick Farm and Huffman, Patrick, B-Cedar Brick Farm & Patrick Huffman (IN), T-Patrick Huffman, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $23,100.

2—

Drinkatthecreek, m, 5, Itsmyluckyday–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $7,700.

1—

Misty Express, f, 4, Unbridled Express–Wicked Sting, by Devil His Due. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Hillcrest Six Stable, B-St Simon Place (IN), $3,850.