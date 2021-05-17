North American Allowance Results May 17

|IND, 5TH, ALW, $38,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-17.
|4—
|NUTCRACKER BALLET, m, 5, Drosselmeyer–Stargazzing, by Royal Academy. O-Cedar Brick Farm and Huffman, Patrick, B-Cedar Brick Farm & Patrick Huffman (IN), T-Patrick Huffman, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $23,100.
|2—
|Drinkatthecreek, m, 5, Itsmyluckyday–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $7,700.
|1—
|Misty Express, f, 4, Unbridled Express–Wicked Sting, by Devil His Due. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Hillcrest Six Stable, B-St Simon Place (IN), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (sy)
|IND, 4TH, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 5-17.
|2—
|STARSPANGLEDXPRESS, g, 4, Unbridled Express–Starspangleddancer, by Flare Dancer. O-Andrew C Brown, B-Andy Brown (IN), T-Andrew C. Brown, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $22,200.
|6—
|Overthetopjustice, g, 3, Lantana Mob–True Starlet, by Is It True. ($8,200 ’19 INDOCT). O-Granitz, Anthony J, Dhondt, Bob and OKelley, Rod, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $7,400.
|5—
|Nates Heartthrob, g, 4, Unbridled Express–Pumpkin Bluff, by Pine Bluff. O-Ben Dean Grimme, B-Mr & Mrs Ben Dean Grimme (IN), $3,700.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (sy)
|PRX, 10TH, ALW, $35,750, 3YO/UP, 7F, 5-17.
|4—
|GEEBERT, g, 5, Albert the Great–Gee Pari, by Perigee Moon. O-Richard Ciavardone, B-Richard Molineaux (PA), T-Robert Mosco, J-Silvestre Gonzalez, $21,000.
|6—
|Prince of Rain, g, 4, El Padrino–Cimarron Rain, by Indian Charlie. O-Z & Z Stables, B-Angelo Zalalas (PA), $7,000.
|2—
|Get Set, g, 4, Awesome of Course–Enthusiastic Gal, by Ecclesiastic. O-Steve Klesaris, B-Joseph Mark Imbesi (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-17.
|1—
|MISTER MOBIL, g, 4, Mobil–Apple Annie, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Laurie Pratt, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $24,900.
|2—
|Obiwan, g, 4, Union Rags–Curlin’s Gold, by Curlin. ($65,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $125,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-MCR Stable, Inc, B-Scott Dilworth & Evan Dilworth (KY), $4,800.
|7—
|Uyeda, g, 4, Cairo Prince–McSpice, by Pulpit. ($5,500 ’18 KEESEP; $100,000 ’18 OBSJAN). O-Doering, Mark and David, B-S J McDonald (KY), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:07 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, AOC, $32,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 5-17.
|6—
|SUNSET PAULA JO, m, 6, First Dude–Long Legged Girl, by Wekiva Springs. ($1,200 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc, B-Maria Montez Haire (FL), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $19,500.
|2—
|Forevernoa, f, 4, Constitution–Miss Catalyst, by Mr. Greeley. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP; $25,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Armington, Richard and Finegan, Randy, B-Twin Creeks Farm & George Saufley (KY), $6,500.
|5—
|Auction Fever, f, 4, Super Saver–Home Sweet Aspen, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $250,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Contreras Stable, Inc and Trostrud Jr, Earl J, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (sy)
|BTP, 4TH, ALW, $24,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-17.
|4—
|MYMONSTERSFORREAL, g, 3, State Line–Hebrew Song, by Dixie Union. O-Bosharon Stable, B-Bosharon Stables (OH), T-Jeffrey L. Greenhill, J-Sonny Leon, $15,128.
|3—
|Scooby Drew, g, 3, Tidal Volume–Very Unnecessary, by West Acre. O-Andrew McKenzie, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), $4,880.
|2—
|Macadoooo Kid, g, 4, Louie Villain–Prizes, by Prized. O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Bruce Tallisman (OH), $2,440.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (sy)
|FL, 6TH, ALW, $23,655, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 5-17.
|5—
|INVESTMENT GRADE, f, 3, Central Banker–Box Office Smash, by Dixie Union. ($40,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-Raymond J DeStefano & Morera Breeding and Racing, LLC (NY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-John R. Davila, Jr., $14,220.
|6—
|Bustinmygroove, f, 3, Laoban–Bustinattheseams, by Bustin Stones. ($12,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Gagliano Stables, B-Eaton & Thorne, Inc (NY), $4,740.
|1—
|Twice Smitten, f, 3, Daredevil–Blue Valentine, by Silver Train. O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Windylea Farm-NY, LLC (NY), $2,370.
|Winning Time: :59 3/5 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $23,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 5-17.
|1—
|GRUDGE, f, 4, Palace Malice–Pilamaya, by Grand Slam. ($170,000 2019 OBSMAR; $65,000 2020 OBSJAN). O-Ronald A Brown, B-Stephanie Baltzan (NY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-John R. Davila, Jr., $14,280.
|6—
|It Can, f, 3, Goldencents–Bertha Jo, by Banker’s Gold. ($4,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $17,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Edwin Mundo, B-Susan M Forrester (KY), $4,160.
|2—
|Smart Broad, m, 5, Encaustic–A Smart Punch, by Whiskey Wisdom. O-Anderson, Bruce D and Least, Laurel A, B-Laurel Least & Jason Warner (NY), $2,380.
|Winning Time: :59 (ft)
|FL, 3RD, ALW, $21,900, 3YO/UP, 5F, 5-17.
|2—
|MONEY IN THE BANK, g, 5, Central Banker–Typhoon Teri, by Stormy Atlantic. ($47,000 ’16 KEENOV; $110,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-John R. Davila, Jr., $13,140.
|1—
|Magical Tale, g, 5, Forty Tales–No Mo Magic, by Mo Mon. O-Racing Pride and Ferraro, M Anthony, B-Dianne Boyken (NY), $4,380.
|3—
|San Juan Diego, g, 6, Heavy Breathing–Fortuesque, by Fortunate Prospect. ($24,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $90,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-River Card Stable, B-Dutchess Views Farm, Inc, Sunrise Stables, LLC & Golden Goose Enterprises (NY), $2,190.
|Winning Time: :59 (ft)
|FL, 1ST, ALW, $21,900, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 5-17.
|2—
|INTERNET OF THINGS, h, 5, Mineshaft–Thisgirlissmiling, by Petionville. ($170,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-M Anthony Ferraro, B-Christopher Shelli & Bill Wilks (NY), T-M. Anthony Ferraro, J-Kevin Navarro, $13,140.
|6—
|Magnetron, g, 6, Take Charge Indy–Holy Heavens, by Holy Bull. ($57,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-SF Racing Group Inc (NY), $4,380.
|3—
|No Lime, c, 4, Flashback–Wildwood During, by During. ($22,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $30,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Three Player’s Stable, B-Irish Hill Century Farm (NY), $2,190.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (ft)
|LAD, 2ND, ALW, $20,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 5-17.
|6—
|AWE SHACKLE, g, 3, Shackleford–Alwaysadream, by Alphabet Soup. O-Dream Walkin Farms, Inc, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), T-Joe O. Duhon, J-Emanuel Nieves, $12,000.
|1—
|Smokey Harbor, c, 3, Mineshaft–Snug Harbour, by Boston Harbor. ($25,000 ’19 KEESEP; $50,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Harrington, Maury and Harrington, Christopher K, B-Vegso Racing Stable (KY), $4,000.
|5—
|First Rate, g, 4, Honor Code–Lemon Liqueur, by Exchange Rate. ($125,000 ’18 KEESEP; $160,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Johnson, Bill and Donna, B-Branch Equine, LLC (KY), $2,200.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (sy)
|BTP, 7TH, ALW, $16,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-17.
|4—
|STYLISH ASH, m, 5, Malibu Moon–Stylish d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($31,000 2020 FTKFEB; $12,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Brumley, Jerry S and Reed, Kay, B-C Kidder, N Cole & N Strong (KY), T-Eric R. Reed, J-Sonny Leon, $10,080.
|8—
|Miss Imperfection, f, 4, Majesticperfection–Mount Kellett, by Empire Maker. ($20,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Dreamfields, Inc, Brady, Don, Morris, Megan, Hoyle, George and Kelly, Kathleen, B-St George Farm LLC (KY), $3,360.
|1—
|Kertara, f, 4, Raison d’Etat–Sitara, by Point Given. ($2,200 ’18 KEESEP). O-Short, Tommy C and Heyer, Robert, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $1,680.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (sy)
