North American Allowance Results May 18

|PRX, 10TH, ALW, $61,882, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-18.
|2—
|ADMIRAL ABE, g, 5, Midshipman–Precious Penny, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Stefcon Racing, B-White Diamond Inc (PA), T-Robert Mosco, J-Silvestre Gonzalez, $40,320.
|1A—
|Senior Investment, h, 7, Discreetly Mine–Plaid, by Deputy Commander. ($95,000 ’15 KEESEP; $95,000 2019 KEEAPR). O-Richard Malouf, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $9,600.
|6—
|Word On a Wing, g, 5, Winchill–Merry’s Pegasus, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Pewter Stable, B-Pewter Stable (PA), $7,392.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $45,500, 3YO/UP, 7F, 5-18.
|4—
|STAR SIGN, g, 5, Verrazano–Path of Thunder, by Thunder Gulch. O-Jack J Armstrong, B-Chelston (KY), T-Robert Mosco, J-Jeremy Laprida, $27,000.
|1—
|Dig Charlie Dig, g, 7, Discreetly Mine–Concert Strike, by Smart Strike. ($30,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Lo, Charles, Jagger Inc and Kernan, Jr, Morris E, B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY), $9,000.
|2—
|Ashaab, c, 4, Tapit–Wasseema, by Danzig. ($13,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Jesus R Suarez, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (ft)
|PRM, 5TH, ALW, $41,046, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-17.
|4—
|SUGAR SHACK QUEEN, f, 4, Shackleford–Vitae, by Awesome Again. ($7,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Spooky Business Stable LLC and Birzer, Colby, B-Asiel Stable, LLC (IA), T-Bonnie Birzer, J-Alex Birzer, $24,354.
|3—
|Bye Love Gotta Go, m, 5, Concord Point–Missmekissme, by Sir Cat. O-Kuhlman Racing, B-RPM Thoroughbreds (IA), $8,118.
|5—
|Bossy Moment, f, 3, Street Boss–Careless Moment, by Successful Appeal. ($77,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $50,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H Allen Poindeter (IA), $4,871.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (sy)
|IND, 8TH, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-17.
|5—
|WELLINGTON WONDER, f, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Wellington Avenue, by Street Cry (IRE). ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $65,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-Swifty Farm, Inc (IN), T-Kim Hammond, J-Alex Achard, $21,900.
|4—
|To Fat to Fish, f, 4, Sky Kingdom–Sacred Desire, by Lion Heart. ($2,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Joselyn Vanesa P Salazar, B-Crystal Chapple DVM, Michael G Phelps & Usquebaugh Stables (IN), $7,300.
|6—
|Aiken to Be Takin, f, 4, Aikenite–Four Dreams, by War Front. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-Bruce Murphy (IN), $3,650.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (sy)
|PRM, 6TH, ALW, $33,831, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-17.
|2—
|NO SHIRT NO SHOES, g, 4, Shackleford–Fair Warning, by Dixie Union. ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-James Reisinger, B-Kim Nardelli & Rodney Nardelli (KY), T-Doug L. Anderson, J-Walter De La Cruz, $18,900.
|3—
|Knight Commander, g, 5, Munnings–Pleasantlysurprisd, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Tom Allen, B-Ray Shattuck (IA), $8,631.
|6—
|Something Super, g, 4, Super Saver–Somethinaboutbetty, by Forestry. ($325,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $3,780.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (sy)
|IND, 8TH, ALW, $32,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-18.
|4—
|CONTACT TRACING, g, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Gatorize, by Exploit. O-Pamela Brickley Hann, B-Gessler Racing, LLC (KY), T-Anthony F. Cunningham, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $19,500.
|13—
|Jolting Joe, c, 4, Mission Impazible–Marilyn Monroan, by Tapit. O-Skychai Racing LLC, B-Hot Pink Stables (KY), $6,500.
|1—
|Ash Flat, c, 3, Daredevil–Mama Nadine, by A.P. Indy. ($23,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|WRD, 9TH, ALW, $25,080, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-17.
|4—
|DIXIEFIED, f, 3, Read the Footnotes–Tickleyourfancy, by Forest Camp. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (OK), T-Francisco Bravo, J-Floyd Wethey, Jr., $14,534.
|5—
|Maria Elena Y. G, f, 4, Sebastian County–Idle Thoughts, by Commanchero. ($7,500 2019 TEXAPR). O-Steve F Williams, B-Champion Equine Performance Horses (OK), $5,402.
|2—
|Jensen Grace, f, 4, Read the Footnotes–Lady Jensen, by Bob and John. O-Kelly Thiesing, B-Kelly Thiesing (OK), $3,118.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|HST, 5TH, ALW, $23,780, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 5-17.
|2—
|FIVE STAR GENERAL, h, 5, Distorted Humor–Party of Interest, by Bernardini. ($180,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-North American Thoroughbred Horse Company, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Glen Todd, J-Efrain Hernandez, $13,624.
|3—
|Synergy, g, 4, Sungold–Princesses Rule, by Finality. O-Bennett, Russell J and Lois, B-Mr & Mrs R J Bennett (BC), $4,954.
|4—
|Stay Fantastic, g, 5, Stay Thirsty–Fantastic City, by Carson City. O-Tod Mountain Thoroughbreds, B-Tod Mtn Thoroughbreds (BC), $2,477.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|WRD, 9TH, ALW, $22,074, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-18.
|3—
|MUNNYCANTBUYMELOVE, g, 5, Munnings–Adios Caballero, by El Prado (IRE). O-Steve F Williams, B-Okoboji Racing & Steeple Hill (IA), T-Steve F. Williams, J-Jose Angel Medina, $12,444.
|8—
|Absaroka, g, 5, Flat Out–Wanton Song, by Brahms. O-Cowboy Stables LLC, B-Cowboy Stables, LLC (OK), $5,402.
|4—
|Fallstar, g, 7, Speightstown–Potesta, by Macho Uno. ($35,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Sally Nolen, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $2,282.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|LAD, 6TH, ALW, $20,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-17.
|9—
|ONEROLLOFTHEDICE, f, 3, Dialed In–Ramblin Rosie, by Roar. ($30,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Wayne T Davis, B-Morris B Floyd & Gary Layman (KY), T-Shane Wilson, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $12,000.
|10—
|Condesa’s Handmaid, m, 5, Speed Limit–Condesa El Prado, by El Prado (IRE). O-Brandy M Balthazar, B-William Neal Williamson Jr (LA), $4,600.
|4—
|Pick Up the Fone, f, 4, Overanalyze–Fone Yourself, by Mister Phone (ARG). O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Labhras Draper (KY), $2,200.
|Winning Time: :00 (my)
|LAD, 3RD, ALW, $20,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-18.
|7—
|EMERALD FOREST, c, 3, Gemologist–Papa’s Forest, by Forestry. O-Wayne T Davis, B-Barry Butzow & Joni Butzow (KY), T-Shane Wilson, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $12,000.
|2—
|McLean, g, 5, Mass Media–Rain Cloud, by Afternoon Deelites. O-Robert Stockett, B-Robert Stockett (LA), $4,000.
|3—
|Oxxon, g, 6, Oxbow–Paradise Playgirl, by Speightstown. ($40,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-J-Lu LTD Co, B-Pollock Farms (KY), $2,200.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
|MNR, 3RD, ALW, $19,594, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 5-17.
|3—
|SURF AND TURF, g, 5, Kitten’s Joy–First in Time, by Broken Vow. ($225,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Roger Chappell, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Jake S. Radosevich, J-Luis H. Colon, $11,716.
|2—
|Ananroad, g, 4, Quality Road–Ananda, by Scat Daddy. ($400,000 ’18 FTSAUG; $23,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Andrew Davidovich, B-Jeff Treadway (KY), $4,040.
|7—
|Grandgran, g, 5, Super Saver–Gran Lioness, by Lion Heart. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Keys to Riches Stable, LLC, B-Redmon Farm, LLC (KY), $2,020.
|Winning Time: 1:28 3/5 (fm)
