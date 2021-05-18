North American Allowance Results May 18

IND, 8TH, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-17.

5—

WELLINGTON WONDER, f, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Wellington Avenue, by Street Cry (IRE). ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $65,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-Swifty Farm, Inc (IN), T-Kim Hammond, J-Alex Achard, $21,900.

4—

To Fat to Fish, f, 4, Sky Kingdom–Sacred Desire, by Lion Heart. ($2,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Joselyn Vanesa P Salazar, B-Crystal Chapple DVM, Michael G Phelps & Usquebaugh Stables (IN), $7,300.

6—

Aiken to Be Takin, f, 4, Aikenite–Four Dreams, by War Front. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-Bruce Murphy (IN), $3,650.