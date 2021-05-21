North American Allowance Results May 21

|CD, 7TH, AOC, $104,973, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 5-21.
|6—
|FAMILY WAY, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Susie’s Baby, by Giant’s Causeway. ($775,000 ’18 KEESEP; 150,000EUR 2020 ARQDEC). O-Hunter Valley Farm and O’Connor, Debra L, B-Diamond Creek Farm (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $59,808.
|7—
|Stand Tall, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Raise the Flag, by Awesome Again. ($320,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Humphrey, Jr, G Watts and Ashbrook Farm, B-Pursuit of Success LLC (KY), $20,800.
|10—
|Enjoyitwhilewecan, m, 5, Quality Road–Unicity, by Dynaformer. ($140,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $47,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Jamm et al (KY), $10,400.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (fm)
|CD, 8TH, ALW, $101,043, 3YO, 6F, 5-21.
|8—
|SHADOW MATTER, c, 3, Macho Uno–Casting Director, by Bernardini. ($55,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Pearl Racing, B-Bonne Chance Farm, LLC (KY), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $58,648.
|9—
|Happymac, c, 3, Runhappy–True Kiss, by Is It True. ($360,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Heiligbrodt, L William, Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Madaket Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Charles Muth & Patrick Murphy & Cindy Olsen (KY), $20,400.
|3—
|Santa Cruiser, r, 3, Dialed In–Sweet Sermon, by Tapit. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|BEL, 8TH, ALW, $92,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 5-21.
|3—
|INTO THE SUNRISE, g, 3, Into Mischief–Bellini Sunrise, by Machiavellian. ($325,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-M Racing Group, LLC, B-Edward A Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-John R. Velazquez, $50,600.
|4—
|Yes and Yes, g, 5, Sidney’s Candy–Aberdeen Alley, by Distorted Humor. O-Gleaves, Philip A, Straus, Jr, Joseph R and Fitzsimons, Hugh, B-Phil Gleaves (KY), $18,400.
|2—
|Comedy Town, c, 3, Speightstown–Unbridled Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:07 2/5 (fm)
|PIM, 9TH, ALW, $55,482, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 5-21.
|3—
|SKY’S NOT FALLING, g, 3, Seville (GER)–Sky Copper, by Sky Mesa. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $31,122.
|2—
|Battlebus, g, 5, Tizway–Lake Squared, by Friends Lake. O-Not The 1 Stable, Inc, B-Brian Kahn & Atlas Farm, LLC (KY), $8,820.
|5—
|Forced, g, 6, Take Charge Indy–Andes, by Forestry. ($120,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Newtown Anner Stud Farm, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: :57 (fm)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-21.
|2—
|TIZ POSSIBLE DEAR, m, 6, Prospective–Tiz Four, by Tiznow. ($10,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Ron Hendrickson, B-Addison Clare Silva Jr (FL), T-Marcial Navarro, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $28,700.
|6—
|Raspberry Ballet, m, 6, Backtalk–Oceanic Queen, by Invasor (ARG). ($6,000 ’16 OBSJAN). O-David S Romanik, B-Martin J Keogh & Tanya Johnson (FL), $10,240.
|3—
|Jessica, m, 5, Prospective–May River, by Gulch. ($8,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Shadybrook Farm, Inc, B-Dr Rick Erwin & Janet Erwin (FL), $5,120.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO, 1M, 5-21.
|7—
|TWELVE VOLT MAN, g, 3, Violence–Sassy Spirit, by Blame. ($60,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Magic Cap Stables, B-Joe Anzalone (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Paco Lopez, $24,000.
|6—
|Dropped Anchor, c, 3, Anchor Down–Believe in Wonder, by Aldebaran. O-Wadie F Khalaf, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY), $8,400.
|4—
|Ocean Ride, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Miss Patricia, by Indian Charlie. O-Top Racing LLC, B-Top Racing, LLC (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|LS, 6TH, ALW, $35,500, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 5-21.
|1—
|ALGEBRA, g, 4, Algorithms–Lithe, by Lookin At Lucky. O-Chad and Josh, B-Joseph W Sutton (TX), T-Frank Lucarelli, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $21,120.
|3—
|Ribbon Cane, g, 6, My Golden Song–She’samark, by Marked Tree. O-GFB Racing LLC, B-Judy Peek (TX), $7,040.
|5—
|Gold Pilot, g, 4, My Golden Song–Formal Flyer, by Early Flyer. ($15,000 ’18 TEXAUG). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-Ronald Ellerbee & Margaret Ellerbee (TX), $3,872.
|Winning Time: 1:17 4/5 (ft)
|LS, 5TH, ALW, $35,490, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-20.
|2—
|MISS PERFECTA, m, 5, Run Away and Hide–Perfect Meadow, by Touch Tone. O-Wolesensky, Tyree J and Silva, Jr, Jose, B-Tom Durant (TX), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $23,400.
|1—
|Gee She Sparkles, f, 4, Race Day–Pata Fresca, by Indian Charlie. ($8,500 ’18 TEXAUG). O-GFB Racing LLC and Pish, Danny, B-Inside Move (TX), $7,800.
|3—
|Ima Discreet Lady, m, 5, Discreet Cat–Ima Three Blinger, by Too Much Bling. ($38,000 2018 TEXAPR). O-White, Raymond Todd and Coker, Duane, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $4,290.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|LS, 7TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-20.
|8—
|K C TIZ MORO, g, 3, Moro Tap–Winning Turn, by Tiznow. O-Penn Family Racing and Clifton, Kevin, B-Kevin Clifton (TX), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $20,220.
|2—
|Wildcat’s Bling, g, 4, Too Much Bling–Stephanies Wildcat, by D’wildcat. O-Keene Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Keene Thoroughbreds, LLC (TX), $6,740.
|6—
|Texas Titan, g, 3, Midshipman–Pelican Lake, by Aldebaran. O-Phyllis Johnston, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $3,707.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 2ND, ALW, $32,340, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 5-21.
|5—
|NORTHWEST FACTOR, m, 5, The Factor–East Side Charley, by Mr. Greeley. ($15,500 ’17 WASAUG). O-Debra Medlock, B-Watershed Bloodstock LLC (KY), T-Manuel Badilla, J-Irving Orozco, $19,800.
|4—
|Tiz Fake News, f, 4, Tiznow–Media Madness, by Empire Maker. O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R M J Stables, LLC (KY), $6,600.
|1—
|Paige Anne, f, 4, Take Charge Indy–Forbidden Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. ($120,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Feghali, Elie, Feghali, Lori R, Mathiesen, Kimberly and Mathiesen Racing, LLC, B-Richard Peardon (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:47 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 5-20.
|2—
|GOT YOUR NUMBER, f, 3, Jump Start–Happy Numbers, by Polish Numbers. O-Jill Daniel, B-Francis Daniel III (WV), T-Crystal G. Pickett, J-Jose Montano, $18,330.
|3—
|Juba Train, f, 3, Juba–Last Train, by Silver Train. O-Top Notch Racing, B-John A Casey (WV), $6,110.
|7—
|Triple Gala, f, 3, Unbridled Energy–Global Gala, by Distorted Humor. O-Jennifer Schunk, B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), $3,055.
|Winning Time: :53 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 5-20.
|6—
|NO CHANGE, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Looks Like Trouble, by Indian Charlie. O-John D McKee, B-John McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Denis Araujo, $18,330.
|1—
|Remys Showtime, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Remy Doodles, by Grand Slam. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $6,110.
|3—
|Reata’s Castle, g, 6, Windsor Castle–Reata’s Hope, by Yes It’s True. O-Lucky Red Stables, B-James W Casey (WV), $3,055.
|Winning Time: 1:21 (ft)
|BTP, 6TH, ALW, $24,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-21.
|3—
|JUST TAPIT IN, g, 4, Tapiture–High Draw, by Quiet American. O-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC, B-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC (OH), T-Bruce Waltermire, J-Azael De Leon, $14,640.
|5—
|Strike One, g, 3, Tiznow–Startin Something, by Musical Dreamer. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $4,880.
|2—
|One Crazy Ride, g, 4, Cowtown Cat–Dubaian Duel (GB), by Daggers Drawn. O-Jack Cannon, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $2,440.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
