North American Allowance Results May 21

LS, 5TH, ALW, $35,490, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-20.

2—

MISS PERFECTA, m, 5, Run Away and Hide–Perfect Meadow, by Touch Tone. O-Wolesensky, Tyree J and Silva, Jr, Jose, B-Tom Durant (TX), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $23,400.

1—

Gee She Sparkles, f, 4, Race Day–Pata Fresca, by Indian Charlie. ($8,500 ’18 TEXAUG). O-GFB Racing LLC and Pish, Danny, B-Inside Move (TX), $7,800.

3—

Ima Discreet Lady, m, 5, Discreet Cat–Ima Three Blinger, by Too Much Bling. ($38,000 2018 TEXAPR). O-White, Raymond Todd and Coker, Duane, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $4,290.