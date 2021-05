North American Allowance Results May 22

PIM, 8TH, ALW, $34,650, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-22.

1—

MALIBU BEAUTY, f, 3, Buffum–Slow and Steady, by Malibu Moon. O-Z W P Stable, Inc and Non Stop Stable, B-ZWP Stable & Non Stop Stable (MD), T-Gary Capuano, J-Sheldon Russell, $19,950.

2—

Be Good, f, 4, Bandbox–Dearie Be Good, by Scrimshaw. O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LLC (MD), $7,350.

3—

Gimme’s Goldengirl, m, 5, Algorithms–Gimme the Gold, by Touch Gold. O-M and D Stable, B-Michael Horning & Debbie Horning (MD), $3,850.