North American Allowance Results May 23

BEL, 1ST, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 5-23.

2—

STRAW INTO GOLD, c, 3, Hard Spun–Strike It Rich, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Waterville Lake Stable, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $44,000.

3—

Regal Speaker, c, 4, Mr Speaker–Regal Approach, by Thunder Gulch. O-Ricky Koehler, B-Mr & Mrs Bertram R Firestone (NY), $16,000.

6—

Grape Nuts Warrior, c, 3, Vancouver (AUS)–Testa Rossi (FR), by Dr Fong. O-Coleman, Thomas and Doheny Racing Stable, B-Stable 63 LLC & Doheny Racing Stable (NY), $9,600.