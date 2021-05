North American Allowance Results May 24

IND, 4TH, ALW, $39,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-24.

5—

A LITTLE IRRADIC, g, 5, Sangaree–Gilded Rose, by Richter Scale. O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC and Haran Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Herbert Likens & Darlene Likens (IN), T-John Haran, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $23,400.

1—

G as in George, g, 4, Bob’s Star–Puny, by Bull Shoals. O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-South River Ranch Inc (IN), $7,800.

2—

Purple Shirt, g, 4, Caiman–Utesa, by Eddington. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Gary Patrick (IN), $3,900.