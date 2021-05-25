North American Allowance Results May 25

|PRX, 8TH, AOC, $49,318, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-25.
|2X—
|STILL HAVING FUN, g, 6, Old Fashioned–Casual Kiss, by Dehere. ($12,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Gap View Stables and Jagger Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes & Tim Keefe (MD), T-Jamie Ness, J-Ruben Silvera, $28,200.
|4—
|Foolish Ghost, g, 6, Mineshaft–Roaring Ghost, by Roaring Fever. O-Russell, Ken and Richard Newman Racing, B-Pinnacle Farms I LLC (NY), $9,400.
|6—
|Fortheluvofbourbon, g, 4, Bourbon Courage–Nosubstituteforluv, by Not for Love. O-Daniel M Ryan, B-Hidden Acres 4-D Farm (PA), $7,238.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|PRX, 10TH, ALW, $48,750, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-25.
|2—
|DIXIE DRAWL, g, 5, Done Talking–Golden Pleasant, by Touch Gold. O-Mopo Racing, B-F G Smith Sr (SC), T-Dale Capuano, J-Jorge Ruiz, $28,800.
|1—
|Zoomer, g, 5, Curlin–Rasindy, by A.P. Indy. O-Hibiscus Stables LLC, Dig That Mine, LLC and Shannon, Jr, James A, B-Robert E Low & Lawana L Low (KY), $9,600.
|6—
|Wentz, g, 6, Super Saver–Snicker Belle, by Distorted Humor. O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E and Jagger Inc, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|PRM, 7TH, ALW, $45,209, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-24.
|3—
|BASIC CHANCE, g, 7, Yes It’s True–Swede, by Yankee Victor. O-Martin Brothers, Inc and Burkholder, Gene, B-William Hobbs (IA), T-William N. Martin, J-Shane Laviolette, $27,324.
|5—
|Scrutinizer, g, 8, Native Ruler–Sharlilly, by Sharkey. O-Martin Brothers, Inc, B-Dream Farm LLC (IA), $9,108.
|4—
|Minecraft Maniac, g, 6, Midshipman–Our Sweet Mary B, by Officer. O-Warren L Bush, B-Warren Bush (IA), $5,465.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|PRM, 8TH, ALW, $40,891, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-24.
|8—
|RED WHITE AND LOUD, g, 5, Awesome Patriot–She’s Better Loud, by Bravo Bull. ($27,000 ’17 IOWOCT). O-Kuhlman Racing, B-Iowa State University (IA), T-Kelli Martinez, J-Armando Martinez, $23,958.
|1—
|Woke Up in Love, g, 4, Woke Up Dreamin–All the Love, by Malabar Gold. O-Jason Kindle, B-Jason Patrick Kindle (IA), $7,986.
|3—
|Justa Streak, g, 6, Just a Coincidence–Mousa, by Indygo Shiner. O-David D McShane, B-Joe M Robson (IA), $4,792.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|IND, 9TH, ALW, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 5-24.
|7—
|INDOCUMENTADO, g, 5, Brilliant Speed–Pinfish, by Flatter. O-Luis A Jurado, B-Luis Jurado (IN), T-Luis A. Jurado, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $20,700.
|1—
|Expressed, g, 4, Unbridled Express–Mor Trust, by Trust n Luck. O-Lauer, Penny S and Falcon Racing Stable, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $6,900.
|6—
|Jacksons Gold, g, 4, Jack Milton–Orangeblackandgold, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Thompson, Tanya and Thompson, Erin, B-Randy Burkett (IN), $3,450.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (fm)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $31,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-25.
|5—
|A SMILE A DAY, f, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Sara’s Smile, by Tale of the Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $19,080.
|8—
|Carmen Ohio, f, 3, Tapiture–Lastaria, by Five Star Day. ($12,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Royer Family Stables LLC, B-Peter Sheppell & Catherine Sheppell (OH), $6,360.
|4—
|Lexy Anna, f, 4, Professor Fate–Miss Posse, by Posse. O-Susan D Yoder, B-Lori Yoder (OH), $3,180.
|Winning Time: 1:07 1/5 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $26,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 5-25.
|1—
|HANNAH DANCES, f, 4, Shakin It Up–Comfort Level, by Mizzen Mast. O-TLC Thoroughbreds, B-TLC Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), T-M. Anthony Ferraro, J-Luis E. Perez, $16,020.
|6—
|Quality Stones, f, 4, Quality Road–She’s Stones Sis, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Roddy J Valente, B-Roddy J Valente (NY), $5,340.
|5—
|Sweet Shallots, m, 6, Posse–Gonna Be Love, by Not for Love. O-Carl Buhr, B-Carl Buhr (NY), $2,937.
|Winning Time: :59 (ft)
|WRD, 5TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-25.
|8—
|HIGH CLASS EURO, m, 5, Euroears–Six Dot Three, by Political Force. O-Steve F Williams, B-James E Helzer (OK), T-Steve F. Williams, J-Benny C. Landeros, $15,304.
|3—
|Lucky Liza Ann, m, 5, Backstabber–Bahama Baby, by King of Scat. O-M Gerald Ball, B-M Gerald Ball & Oteka Ann Ball (OK), $5,688.
|2—
|Billie G, m, 6, Foreign Policy–Swift Reply, by Wood Reply. O-Kim Swango, B-Randy Swango (OK), $3,283.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|FL, 6TH, ALW, $25,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 5-25.
|5—
|KEEPMYEYEONTHEBOYS, m, 5, Boys At Tosconova–Keep Right, by Street Cry (IRE). ($25,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-John R. Davila, Jr., $15,480.
|2—
|Flower’s Fortune, f, 3, Effinex–Faceineveryflower, by Giant’s Causeway. ($13,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Fortune Farm (Richard Nicolai), B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), $5,160.
|4—
|Wild North, f, 4, Daredevil–Go Forth North, by North Light (IRE). ($20,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Ilmar Loaiza, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (NY), $2,838.
|Winning Time: 1:46 3/5 (ft)
|FL, 5TH, ALW, $25,120, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 5-25.
|2—
|FLORIDA ENDEAVOUR, g, 3, Central Banker–Irish Heiress, by Shakespeare. ($5,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $5,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Joseph A Cabrera, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC & Donald Duksa (NY), T-Joseph A. Cabrera, J-Jose Baez, $15,540.
|6—
|Blood Moon, g, 4, Malibu Moon–Stormy Gigi, by Storm Boot. ($450,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bing Cherry Racing, Inc, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $4,580.
|3—
|Beachside, g, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Lovely Lil, by Tiznow. O-Jeffrey S Englehart, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $2,849.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (ft)
|WRD, 3RD, ALW, $25,080, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-25.
|2—
|DO YOU BILEVE, f, 4, Mr. Nightlinger–Summer Event, by Event of the Year. O-Patrick E Swan, B-Patrick Swan & Rose Smith (OK), T-Patrick E. Swan, J-Floyd Wethey, Jr., $14,630.
|1—
|Graygirlgo, f, 3, Graydar–Heavenly Ghost, by Ghostzapper. ($27,000 ’19 OKCSUM). O-Mark David Hixson, B-Amy Bayle, Daniel S Mallory (OK), $5,434.
|3—
|Fear the Flash, f, 3, Flashback–I Gottaread, by Lucky Lionel. O-Paul Brandt, B-Cowboy Stables,LLC (OK), $3,135.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (ft)
|BTP, 4TH, ALW, $24,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-25.
|1—
|ATTITUDE, f, 3, Daredevil–E. Judith, by E Dubai. O-WinStar Farm LLC and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Santiago Gonzalez, $14,640.
|6—
|Abigail Lee, f, 4, Line of David–Leather Laces, by Congrats. O-Terry Jo Waltermire, B-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC (OH), $4,880.
|5—
|Lucky Double D’s, f, 3, Mobil–Jannes Paul, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Dyer, Brian and Downard, Lonna, B-David Downard (OH), $2,440.
|Winning Time: 1:14 2/5 (ft)
|HST, 5TH, ALW, $23,872, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 5-24.
|2—
|HEIDI, f, 3, Bayern–Thetaloveandmine, by Master Command. (C$26,000 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Swift Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Theta Holding 1, Inc (KY), T-Dino K. Condilenios, J-Amadeo Perez, $13,677.
|6—
|Bayakoas Image, f, 3, Lent–Tempered Steel, by Tempered Appeal. O-Nite and Day Stable and Todd, Joanne, B-Nite & Day Stable (BC), $4,973.
|5—
|We B Three, f, 3, Teide–Lost Humor, by Langfuhr. (C$1,000 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Willow Creek Farms, B-Ole A Nielsen (BC), $2,487.
|Winning Time: 1:17 3/5 (gd)
|LAD, 6TH, ALW, $23,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 5-25.
|6—
|DANCE AWAY, f, 4, Tizway–Doyouwanttodance, by Disco Rico. O-Melissa Cantacuzene, B-Melissa Cantacuzene (LA), T-J. Luis Garcia, J-Juan P. Vargas, $13,800.
|5—
|Maggie’s Return, f, 3, Half Ours–Maggies Ransom, by Thunder Gulch. ($9,500 ’19 ESLYRL). O-Haas, Margaret Lanetta and Womack, Larry D, B-Stephen Brown (LA), $4,600.
|2—
|Inawic, f, 3, Wicked Strong–Inaword, by Successful Appeal. O-Gulf Haven Farms, B-Gulf Haven Farm, LLC (LA), $2,530.
|Winning Time: 1:15 3/5 (sy)
|MNR, 2ND, ALW, $22,344, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7FT, 5-24.
|7—
|AVA O, m, 6, Hunt Crossing–Shesabopper, by Bop. O-New Hope Farm, LLC, B-Tommy Lee Jones (MD), T-Neil R. Morris, J-Adrian Flores, $13,224.
|3—
|Pallas Athene, m, 5, Declaration of War–Miss Paget (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($110,000 ’17 KEESEP; $11,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY), $4,560.
|6—
|Unruly Julie, m, 5, The Factor–Julie B, by Eastover Court. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC & Funkhouser Associates, Inc (WV), $2,280.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (fm)
|FP, 6TH, ALW, $21,800, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-25.
|1—
|D’FEVER, g, 5, Liaison–Cool Johanna, by Johannesburg. O-Victory Stables, LLC and Schumer, Chad, B-Lannister Holdings LLC (IL), T-Hugo Rodriguez, J-Constantino Roman, $13,080.
|3—
|D’ Yank, g, 5, Regal Ransom–Mrs. Obvious, by Afternoon Deelites. O-Gavilsky II, Lawrence J, Throm, Keith and Throm, Collin, B-South River Ranch Inc (IL), $4,360.
|7—
|W W Russian Gold, g, 6, Well Positioned–Sochi Gold, by Big Brown. O-GAB Secret Acres, B-William P Stiritz (IL), $2,180.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|LAD, 5TH, ALW, $20,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 5-25.
|5—
|MILLWOOD, g, 5, Lemon Drop Kid–Mayhaw, by Lion Heart. ($60,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Dede Mcgehee (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Richard E. Eramia, $12,000.
|3—
|Jurisdiction, g, 4, Commissioner–Street Flirt, by Street Boss. ($30,000 ’17 KEENOV; $60,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Tri-Star Racing, LLC, B-Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr & Marc McLean (KY), $4,000.
|6—
|Tapsolution, g, 4, City Zip–Tapalite, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $2,200.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (sy)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $17,444, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 5-24.
|7—
|RUBY Y’ALL, f, 4, Gemologist–Camielee, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-T C Stable LLC, B-T/C Stable (KY), T-Aaron M. West, J-Luis H. Colon, $10,324.
|4—
|Leo’s Diamond, f, 4, Proud Citizen–Spring Storm, by Unbridled’s Song. ($12,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-William N Hackney, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $3,560.
|6—
|Team Freedom, m, 7, Machen–Winterello, by Thunderello. O-Team Ramgeet Racing Stable LLC, B-Team Ramgeet Racing LLC (WV), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:01 1/5 (ft)
