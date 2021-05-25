North American Allowance Results May 25

PRX, 8TH, AOC, $49,318, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-25.

2X—

STILL HAVING FUN, g, 6, Old Fashioned–Casual Kiss, by Dehere. ($12,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Gap View Stables and Jagger Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes & Tim Keefe (MD), T-Jamie Ness, J-Ruben Silvera, $28,200.

4—

Foolish Ghost, g, 6, Mineshaft–Roaring Ghost, by Roaring Fever. O-Russell, Ken and Richard Newman Racing, B-Pinnacle Farms I LLC (NY), $9,400.

6—

Fortheluvofbourbon, g, 4, Bourbon Courage–Nosubstituteforluv, by Not for Love. O-Daniel M Ryan, B-Hidden Acres 4-D Farm (PA), $7,238.