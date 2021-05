North American Allowance Results May 27

IND, 7TH, ALW, $34,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 5-27.

6—

VOODOO JUSTICE, f, 3, Harry’s Holiday–Vain Vixen, by Good and Tough. ($20,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Antonio Duran, J-Andres Patricio Ulloa, $20,700.

1—

Tuckyourtaleandrun, f, 3, Run Away and Hide–Tale, by Tale of the Cat. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $6,900.

5—

Get N Tipsy, f, 4, Stay Thirsty–Richiesgirlgotgame, by Five Star Day. O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC and Haran Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Richard Ravin (IN), $3,450.