North American Allowance Results May 28

|CD, 4TH, ALW, $100,086, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-28.
|3—
|BRIEFCASE BULLY, c, 4, Union Rags–Ellesmere, by Tabasco Cat. ($145,000 ’18 KEESEP; $45,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-David Ingordo, B-Chadds Ford Stable, LLC, John Gardiner &Frank McEntee (KY), T-Cherie DeVaux, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $58,648.
|9—
|Excession, c, 4, Union Rags–Draw It, by Tapit. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Calumet Farm, B-Randal Family Trust, R David & Marylyn A Randal Trustees (KY), $20,400.
|11—
|Gigging, g, 5, Afleet Alex–Coulee, by Vicar. ($25,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $75,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Juan Munoz Cano, B-Ellen B Kill Kelley (KY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (wf)
|BEL, 6TH, AOC, $94,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 5-28.
|6—
|JEANIE B (GB), f, 4, Bated Breath (GB)–Effie B (GB), by Sixties Icon (GB), O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-E & R Bastian (GB), $51,700.
|7—
|Malibu Mischief, m, 5, Goldencents–Chana’s Girl, by Malibu Moon. ($40,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Rudy R Rodriguez, B-Fedai Kahraman (KY), $18,800.
|5—
|Kansas Kis, f, 4, Constitution–Storm Crossing, by Tiznow. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $57,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Perrine Time Thoroughbreds, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: 1:08 1/5 (fm)
|BEL, 3RD, AOC, $93,120, 4YO/UP, 1M, 5-28.
|2—
|HAPPY SAVER, c, 4, Super Saver–Happy Week, by Distorted Humor. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $52,800.
|3—
|Top Seed, h, 5, Orb–Trophy Wife, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Phipps Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $19,200.
|1—
|Three Technique, c, 4, Mr Speaker–Nite in Rome, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($50,000 ’17 KEENOV; $180,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-August Dawn Farm, B-Omega Farm, LLC & BALLY BREEDERS (KY), $11,520.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|BEL, 8TH, AOC, $92,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 5-28.
|3—
|CALDEE, f, 3, More Than Ready–Holiday’s Jewel, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Javier Castellano, $50,600.
|10—
|Nevisian Sunrise, f, 3, War Front–My Miss Sophia, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), $18,400.
|5—
|Magisterium (IRE), f, 3, Elzaam (AUS)–Dubaya (GB), by Dubawi (IRE). (35,000EUR ’19 GOFSPT). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Caruso, Michael J, B-John Hutchinson (IRE), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|BEL, 5TH, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 5-28.
|7—
|QUIET OUT EAST, g, 5, Broken Vow–Quiet Ending, by Langfuhr. O-Martin P Harrigan, B-Sheila Corporation (NY), T-Bruce R. Brown, J-Hector Rafael Diaz, Jr., $44,000.
|3—
|Rift Valley, c, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Score, by A.P. Indy. ($600,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Jonathan Thorne (NY), $16,000.
|6—
|Chrome Dixie, c, 3, California Chrome–My Dixie Doodle, by Dixie Union. O-Bilinski, Darlene and Patten, Harry, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski & Harry Patten (NY), $9,600.
|Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (fm)
|CD, 8TH, AOC, $77,934, 3YO, F, 1M, 5-28.
|7—
|MARION FRANCIS, f, 3, Constitution–Sophie’s Destiny, by Two Punch. ($75,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $50,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $150,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Spellman, Kent and Wonder Stables, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $35,728.
|5—
|Mucho Macho Momma, f, 3, Mucho Macho Man–Tacit Approval, by Tapit. O-Dream Team One Racing Stable, B-Dream Team Racing (KY), $20,400.
|12—
|Fairchild, f, 3, Speightstown–Samantha Nicole, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (wf)
|MTH, 3RD, ALW, $61,875, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-28.
|8—
|ALTA VELOCITA, m, 5, Il Postino–Over the Bridge, by Hit the Trail. O-Imaginary Stables and M3 Racing Stable, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC (NJ), T-Andrew L. Simoff, J-Tomas B. Mejia, $37,500.
|7—
|Your Pal, m, 5, Orientate–Our Pal, by Rock Slide. O-Tootie Racing Stable, Dalessandro, Linda, B-Cynthia Reese (NJ), $12,500.
|6—
|Takeittocomittee, f, 4, Micromanage–Chocolate Blush, by Fit to Fight. O-Janet A Laszlo, B-Janet Laszlo (NJ), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|PIM, 8TH, AOC, $50,148, 3YO, 6F, 5-28.
|3—
|EXCULPATORY, c, 3, Mineshaft–Elusory, by Broken Vow. O-Grace Merryman, B-Anchor & Hope Farm Inc & Finn’s Nickel, LLC (MD), T-Mark J. Reid, J-Charlie Marquez, $31,122.
|2—
|Heir Port, g, 3, Mosler–Heir Stream, by Wildcat Heir. O-SAB Stable Inc, B-New Farm (KY), $8,820.
|4—
|Cry No More, g, 3, Great Notion–Weeper, by Domestic Dispute. O-Charles McGill, B-Charles C D McGill (MD), $6,006.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $49,900, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-28.
|6—
|SCAR, g, 4, Kantharos–Miss Match, by Mr. Greeley. O-Dig That Mine, LLC and Klesaris, Steve, B-Arindel (FL), T-Steve Klesaris, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $31,900.
|3—
|Wandering West, c, 4, Mineshaft–Zip Up, by Ghostzapper. ($180,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Louie J Roussel III, B-J C Davis Jr (KY), $9,900.
|5—
|Hard Lighting, g, 4, Hard Spun–The Magic Stone, by Malibu Moon. ($55,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Partner Stable LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|MTH, 2ND, AOC, $48,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-28.
|5—
|WEST SIDE GIRL, f, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Wags Empire, by Empire Maker. ($6,500 ’18 KEENOV; $35,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Todaro, George, Hollendorfer, Jerry, Hillis, Andrew and Tri-Star Racing LLC, B-Springhouse Farm (KY), T-Jerry Hollendorfer, J-Isaac Castillo, $30,000.
|3—
|Sense a Million, f, 4, Street Sense–Cautionary Tale, by Yes It’s True. ($90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Fanelli, John and Longball Stables, LLC, B-Martha Jane Mulholland, Roger Pardieck,Mary A Pardieck & Candyland Farm (KY), $10,000.
|6—
|Firenze Freedom, f, 4, Istan–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (NY), $5,000.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $46,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 5-28.
|5—
|DRAPES, f, 4, American Pharoah–Global Gold, by Pleasant Tap. O-Glen Hill Farm, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Glen Hill Farm (KY), T-Thomas F. Proctor, J-Edwin Gonzalez, $27,000.
|1—
|Una Luna, m, 6, Dunkirk–Eleven Moons, by Indian Charlie. O-Robert J Amendola, B-Caroni Stable (FL), $11,300.
|6—
|Snow Shower (GB), f, 4, Lope De Vega (IRE)–Solar Pursuit (GB), by Galileo (IRE). (100,000gns 2020 TATDEC). O-Linda Shanahan, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|SRP, 9TH, ALW, $46,170, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 5-28.
|7—
|ZAMARA, f, 4, Discreet Cat–Autumn Wedding, by Runaway Groom. ($16,000 ’18 ARZNOV). O-Avon Magee, B-H & E Ranch (KY), T-Michael K. Barber, J-Tracy J. Hebert, $27,000.
|2—
|Selection Park, m, 5, Stay Thirsty–Western Rush, by West by West. O-Marco A Solis, B-Keith Abrahams (KY), $9,000.
|5—
|Rational d’Oro, f, 4, Musaiter–Rational Thinker, by Diabolical. O-Lonnie H Vaughn, B-Joann Wilson (NM), $5,670.
|Winning Time: 1:19 (ft)
|LS, 8TH, AOC, $35,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 5-28.
|4—
|LASTCHANCEFORLOVE, f, 4, Violence–Awe Hush, by Awesome Again. ($190,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-White Fox Farm (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $21,120.
|6—
|Lady Gwen, f, 4, Twirling Candy–Trusten, by Mt. Livermore. ($5,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lewis L Greenspan, B-Emily Wygod & Oliver Bushnell (KY), $7,040.
|8—
|Elle’s Town, m, 5, Speightstown–Irish Presence, by Midnight Lute. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP; $77,000 2019 FTKHRA; $240,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Jerry Namy, B-Forging Oaks Farm, LLC (KY), $3,872.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|LS, 5TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 5-28.
|5—
|HARD ATTACK, g, 7, Hard Spun–Perfect for You, by Giant’s Causeway. ($47,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Mark Kassouff, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-Paul Duhon, J-Stewart Elliott, $20,040.
|2—
|The Right Stuff (GB), c, 3, Sea the Stars (IRE)–Sarbacane (GB), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). (500,000gns ’19 TATOCT; $140,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Wilson, David and Wilson, Holly, B-Framont LTD (GB), $6,680.
|8—
|Ready to Roll, g, 4, City Zip–One for London, by Eskendereya. ($270,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Fredericka V Caldwell &Mitchel Skolnick (KY), $3,674.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)
|LS, 9TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-28.
|1A—
|VERRAZANO FIRST, g, 4, Verrazano–Nora in the Sky, by Sky Mesa. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Frank Mancari (IL), T-Karl Broberg, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $20,040.
|2—
|Bordeaux Red, c, 3, Texas Red–Bordeaux Birdie, by Astrology. O-Brehm, Erich G, Barrows, Matthew, Fox, James W, Hovitz, Charles P, Michaels, Lee and Mitchell, Richard, B-Erich Brehm, Rick Mitchell, Jim Fox &Matt Barrows (KY), $6,680.
|1—
|Rockandahardplace, g, 5, Hard Spun–Pyramyst, by Pyramid Peak. ($12,000 ’17 FTMDEC; $40,000 ’17 KEESEP; $20,000 2018 BES2YO). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-McCauley Farms, LLC (KY), $3,674.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)
|PRM, 3RD, AOC, $32,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 5-28.
|1—
|GUIDED MISSILE, c, 4, Tapit–Pussyfoot, by Tiznow. O-Caster, Beth and Caster, Boyd, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Boyd Caster, J-Ken S. Tohill, $19,500.
|3—
|Pinson, g, 8, Majestic Warrior–Celtic Song, by Giant’s Causeway. ($75,000 ’13 KEENOV). O-NBS Stable, B-Bonnie Heath Farm, LLC (FL), $6,500.
|5—
|Sports Fan, g, 5, New Year’s Day–Arzella, by Offlee Wild. O-Bryan Hawk, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (ft)
|AP, 1ST, AOC, $31,000, 3YO, F, 5F, 5-28.
|2—
|MUSIC CITY STAR, f, 3, Tapiture–Warm Springs Girl, by City Zip. ($18,000 ’19 KEESEP; $47,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Cumberland Stable, B-Echo Valley Horse Farm, Inc (KY), T-Christopher Davis, J-Jose E. Lopez, $18,600.
|3—
|Threatlevelmidnite (GB), f, 3, Dandy Man (IRE)–Luna Moon (GB), by Equiano (FR), O-Thorough Crowd, B-R. J. Cornelius & G. Godfrey (GB), $6,200.
|1—
|Silver Cloud, f, 3, Goldencents–Sparky Three, by Monarchos. ($28,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robertson, Hugh H and Butzow, Barry, B-C Kidder, N Cole, B Kidder, E Voute& N Strong (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: :58 4/5 (ft)
|AP, 3RD, AOC, $29,120, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 5-28.
|2—
|SHE CAN’T SING, f, 4, Bernardini–Distorted Music, by Distorted Humor. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), T-Chris M. Block, J-Declan Carroll, $19,200.
|8—
|Senora Roma, f, 4, Verrazano–Willathewest, by Gone West. ($90,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $80,000 ’18 KEESEP; $130,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Mill Ridge Farm et al (KY), $6,400.
|6—
|Aiken to Be, m, 7, Aikenite–Terrify, by Even the Score. ($28,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Robertson, Hugh H, Mentz, John, and Larson, Jeff, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $3,520.
|Winning Time: :58 1/5 (ft)
|BTP, 2ND, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-28.
|4—
|CATABOUT, f, 4, Cowtown Cat–The Lady Waffles, by Wavering Monarch. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $15,300.
|5—
|Fricka, f, 3, Mobil–Echt, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Spicer, Richard and Spitler, D William, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $5,100.
|6—
|Yellah, f, 4, Kettle Corn–Redistherose, by Songandaprayer. O-Daniel Nasshorn, B-Deborah Ann Keiser (OH), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (wf)
|BTP, 3RD, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-28.
|7—
|KINGOFTHEBUCKEYE, g, 5, Dark Kestrel–Buckler, by Concerto. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis V Ruberto Jr (OH), T-Louis V. Ruberto, Jr., J-Ricardo Feliciano, $15,045.
|11—
|Mymonstersforreal, g, 3, State Line–Hebrew Song, by Dixie Union. O-Bosharon Stable, B-Bosharon Stables (OH), $5,100.
|10—
|First Song, g, 3, Itsthesameoldsong–Mini Mostest, by Atticus. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC (OH), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (wf)
|EVD, 3RD, ALW, $22,330, 3YO/UP, A1MT, 5-28.
|1—
|SUNRISE KITTEN, c, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Doctor Vickie Lynn, by Elusive Quality. O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-Jill D Ramsey (KY), T-Martin Gallegos, J-Joel Dominguez, $13,200.
|2—
|Maroon Maniac, g, 4, Violence–Ms Arch Stanton, by Arch. ($130,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $11,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Keith Cooper, B-V Gail Ray (KY), $4,400.
|8—
|Sy Michael, g, 3, Court Vision–Coco’s Shadow, by Sarava. O-Terry Paul Bodin, B-Terry P Bodin II & Terry P Bodin (LA), $2,750.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (fm)
Leave a Reply