North American Allowance Results May 28

LS, 5TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 5-28.

HARD ATTACK, g, 7, Hard Spun–Perfect for You, by Giant’s Causeway. ($47,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Mark Kassouff, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-Paul Duhon, J-Stewart Elliott, $20,040.

The Right Stuff (GB), c, 3, Sea the Stars (IRE)–Sarbacane (GB), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). (500,000gns ’19 TATOCT; $140,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Wilson, David and Wilson, Holly, B-Framont LTD (GB), $6,680.

Ready to Roll, g, 4, City Zip–One for London, by Eskendereya. ($270,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Fredericka V Caldwell &Mitchel Skolnick (KY), $3,674.