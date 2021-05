North American Allowance Results May 29

EVD, 8TH, ALW, $23,020, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5FT, 5-28.

4—

KIDDO TOWN, f, 3, Speightstown–Hey Kiddo, by Stonesider. ($20,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Craig Drago, B-Stephen Perry, James Stevenson &Speightstown Syndicate (KY), T-Allen Landry, J-Joe Stokes, $13,200.

7—

Spider Legs, f, 4, Temple City–Cup Racer, by Value Plus. ($5,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Keith Plaisance, B-Orange Grove Thoroughbreds, Inc (LA), $5,000.

3—

Clearly Sailing, f, 3, Custom for Carlos–Clear Sailing, by Empire Maker. O-Coteau Grove Farms LLC, B-Coteau Grove Farms (LA), $2,750.