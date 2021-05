North American Allowance Results May 3

PRX, 9TH, AOC, $51,090, 3YO, F, 7F, 5-3.

1—

LEADER OF THE BAND, f, 3, Bandbox–Catsuit, by Sir Cat. O-SMD Limited, B-SMD, Ltd (PA), T-John C. Servis, J-Frankie Pennington, $34,440.

3—

Peyton Elizabeth, f, 3, Flatter–Aurora Prospect, by Arch. ($155,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Cash is King LLC, D J Stable LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-Heather M Takahashi (KY), $8,200.

4—

Love in Her Eyes, f, 3, Not This Time–Miss Ide, by Ide. ($4,500 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Graffeo, Joseph F, Del Toro, Eric Nikolaus and Johnson, Troy, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), $4,510.