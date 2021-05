North American Allowance Results May 30

AP, 6TH, AOC, $32,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-29.

6—

READTHECLIFFNOTES, g, 6, Read the Footnotes–Lil Cora Tee, by Lil E. Tee. O-Cherrywood Racing Stables, II, Biondo, Terry and Donohoe, Laura, B-Barr Three LLC (IL), T-Michele Boyce, J-Edgar Perez, $19,200.

4—

Archiemyboy, g, 7, Archarcharch–Silky Kitty, by Stormin Fever. ($27,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-William Stiritz, B-David G Campbell & Kingswood Farm (IL), $6,400.

7—

Halo Hunter, g, 6, Leelanau–Halo At Last, by Home at Last. O-RSR Racing Services, LLC (Robert S Rhoads), B-Shellye Marie Essenpreis (IL), $3,520.