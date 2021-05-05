North American Allowance Results May 5

IND, 4TH, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-5.

9—

SENTIMENTALJOURNEY, f, 4, Unbridled Express–No Other Like You, by Cozzene. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Maggi Moss, B-St Simon Place (IN), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Jose A. Batista, $21,900.

1—

Wellington Wonder, f, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Wellington Avenue, by Street Cry (IRE). ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $65,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-Swifty Farm, Inc (IN), $7,300.

7—

Runninawaywithit, m, 5, Run Away and Hide–Private Citizen, by Proud Citizen. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Joe Dodgen & Jim Dodgen (IN), $3,650.