North American Allowance Results May 5

|IND, 3RD, ALW, $45,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-5.
|8—
|JOVA, g, 6, Holiday Promise–Opata, by Indian Charlie. O-Matt Kwiatkowski, B-Ledgelands Farm LLC, Andrew Ritter &Jose Luis Espinoza (IN), T-Marvin A. Johnson, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $27,000.
|7—
|Maters N Taters, g, 4, Santiva–Spousal Privilege, by Successful Appeal. O-Salvador Villalobos, B-Crystal Chapple DVM & Michael G Phelps (IN), $9,000.
|4—
|Mr Manning, g, 8, Greatness–Sotogenic, by Soto. O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Woods, Jane, B-Larry Goodwin (IN), $4,500.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $45,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 5-5.
|3—
|WENTZ, g, 6, Super Saver–Snicker Belle, by Distorted Humor. O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E and Jagger Inc, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Ruben Silvera, $27,000.
|4—
|Arch Cat, g, 7, Arch–Miss Lavinia, by Speightstown. ($40,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Burns Thoroughbred Racing LLC, B-Santucket Stables & Indian Creek (KY), $9,000.
|2—
|Dontmesawithme, g, 4, Fast Anna–Paloma Mesa, by Sky Mesa. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (sy)
|PRX, 8TH, AOC, $41,500, 3YO/UP, 7F, 5-5.
|6—
|MOUNT TRAVERS, h, 5, Speightstown–Hot Summer, by Malibu Moon. O-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), T-Linda Rice, J-Angel Castillo, $24,600.
|1A—
|Shanghai Superfly, g, 5, Shanghai Bobby–Wicked Wish, by Gold Case. O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-ThornDale Stable LLC (KY), $8,200.
|1—
|Still Having Fun, g, 6, Old Fashioned–Casual Kiss, by Dehere. ($12,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Gap View Stables and Jagger Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes & Tim Keefe (MD), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (sy)
|IND, 4TH, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-5.
|9—
|SENTIMENTALJOURNEY, f, 4, Unbridled Express–No Other Like You, by Cozzene. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Maggi Moss, B-St Simon Place (IN), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Jose A. Batista, $21,900.
|1—
|Wellington Wonder, f, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Wellington Avenue, by Street Cry (IRE). ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $65,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-Swifty Farm, Inc (IN), $7,300.
|7—
|Runninawaywithit, m, 5, Run Away and Hide–Private Citizen, by Proud Citizen. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Joe Dodgen & Jim Dodgen (IN), $3,650.
|Winning Time: 1:05 4/5 (ft)
|IND, 7TH, ALW, $34,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-5.
|8—
|CHANDANA, f, 3, Flat Out–Beaugeste, by Military. O-Sentel, Ken and Dorris, Judy, B-Judy Dorris & Ken Sentel (IN), T-Robert E. Dobbs, Jr., J-Rodney A. Prescott, $20,700.
|1—
|Voodoo Justice, f, 3, Harry’s Holiday–Vain Vixen, by Good and Tough. ($20,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $6,900.
|2—
|Savedbestforlast, m, 5, Temple City–Rigamaro, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $3,450.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 1ST, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-5.
|2—
|BYBEE, g, 5, Flashback–Miss Ann Perry, by Afleet Alex. O-Bobby McIntyre, B-Bobby J McIntyre (KY), T-Eduardo Caramori, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $20,700.
|1—
|Powell, g, 5, Munnings–Dearest One, by Macho Uno. ($52,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Contreras Stable and Knapczyk, Andrew, B-Mike Abraham (KY), $6,900.
|4—
|Sturgill, g, 4, Take Charge Indy–Nicole’s Dream, by Northern Trend. ($265,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-Haran Thoroughbreds, LLC and Watt, Charles, B-Kim Nardelli, Rodney Nardelli & Take Charge Indy Syndicate (KY), $3,450.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 1ST, ALW, $31,800, 3YO, 5 1/2F, 5-5.
|6—
|HISTORICALLY, g, 3, Carpe Diem–Delitefully Wild, by Offlee Wild. O-WinStar Farm LLC and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Erik Barbaran, $19,080.
|4—
|Biscuits and Grits, g, 3, Country Day–Broadway Annierose, by Stalwart. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Clark and Boebel (OH), $6,360.
|1—
|Tale of Lacey, g, 3, Tale of Ekati–Lacey’s Racey, by Stephen Got Even. ($7,500 ’19 FTKOCT; $5,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Robert C Cline, B-Joshua Cooper Mikesell & Bradley Robert Barker (OH), $3,180.
|Winning Time: 1:06 2/5 (gd)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-5.
|6—
|ADHHAR, g, 4, Daaher–Sawsan, by Tapit. O-Lion Palm Racing Stable, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), T-Ricardo Bailey, J-Anthony Salgado, $15,300.
|4—
|Time Heist, g, 4, Gervinho–Bachelorette One, by Perfect Mandate. O-Jack L Boggs, B-John W Sadler Racing, Inc (CA), $5,100.
|3—
|Time to Shoot, g, 4, Elusive Hour–Charlies Fire, by Fire Blitz. O-Emerson Equistions LLC and Bestard, Brian, B-Felicia Campbell (MI), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (gd)
|FL, 3RD, ALW, $24,425, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 5-5.
|1—
|MOONACHIE, g, 4, Central Banker–Making a Point, by Freud. ($85,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Jeremiah C Englehart, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC& Dean Purdom (NY), T-Jeremiah C. Englehart, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $14,700.
|3—
|Fleet Warrior, g, 5, Bustin Stones–Your Time Is Up, by Freud. ($35,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Darryl E Abramowitz, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), $4,900.
|2—
|Candyrock, g, 6, Sidney’s Candy–Untainted, by Speightstown. ($7,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-D Loring Donegan, B-David A Ross (NY), $2,695.
|Winning Time: :51 4/5 (gd)
|WRD, 8TH, ALW, $22,990, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-5.
|4—
|A ROZE AND WINE, f, 4, The Hunk–Call for Rozes, by Chitoz. O-Pam K Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (MN), T-Francisco Bravo, J-Jose Angel Medina, $12,396.
|3—
|Northern Dynasty, m, 5, Northern Afleet–Big City Woman, by Thunderello. O-Lindsay Strain, B-Beth Caster & Boyd Caster (OK), $5,386.
|6—
|Royal Soprano, m, 5, Regal Ransom–American Sound, by Awesome Again. O-Jimmie Lee Hale, B-Circle Bar H LLC (OK), $3,108.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (gd)
|MNR, 5TH, ALW, $19,594, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-4.
|7—
|JOVIAL JOHN, g, 4, Machen–Delightful Magic, by Mineshaft. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), T-J. Michael Baird, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $11,716.
|4—
|Sky Energy, g, 6, Unbridled Energy–Sky Flying Eileen, by Sky Mesa. O-Energy Racing Stable LLC, B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), $4,040.
|1—
|Jackzilla, g, 5, Machen–B J’s Estercita, by Yonaguska. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), $2,020.
|Winning Time: 1:14 (sy)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $19,190, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-4.
|6—
|COACH MACHEN, m, 5, Machen–Cobra Connie, by Southern Image. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), T-J. Michael Baird, J-Yuri Yaranga, $11,716.
|2—
|Dixie’s Dance, m, 7, Ballado’s Gold–Whispering Dixie, by Quiet American. O-Witherow Racing, LLC, B-Sandra Witherow (WV), $4,040.
|4—
|M J Gold, m, 7, Fiber Sonde–Goldilicious, by Friends Lake. O-Theresa McPherson, B-Theresa McPherson (WV), $2,020.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (sy)
|BTP, 2ND, ALW, $17,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-5.
|4—
|LEMON POPPER, f, 4, Elusive Quality–Lemon Tiz, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Greenhill Racing Stables, Inc, B-Frank Irvin (KY), T-Jeffrey L. Greenhill, J-Sonny Leon, $11,180.
|5—
|Dark Temptress, f, 4, Broken Vow–Sierra Song, by Midnight Lute. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Michael A Foster, B-Sierra Farm (KY), $3,440.
|3—
|Noble Alma, m, 5, Lemon Drop Kid–Glorious View, by Pleasant Tap. O-Campos Family Ventures LLC, B-Brant M Laue (KY), $1,720.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (my)
|MNR, 8TH, ALW, $17,088, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-4.
|1—
|ANGLE OF ATTACK, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Bourbon Warfare, by Colonel John. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $10,324.
|3—
|Team Freedom, m, 7, Machen–Winterello, by Thunderello. O-Team Ramgeet Racing Stable LLC, B-Team Ramgeet Racing LLC (WV), $3,560.
|6—
|Leo’s Diamond, f, 4, Proud Citizen–Spring Storm, by Unbridled’s Song. ($12,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-William N Hackney, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:06 3/5 (sy)
|BTP, 5TH, ALW, $16,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-5.
|2B—
|PRINCESSTAPITURE, f, 3, Tapiture–Garzacountyqueen, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Lou Dunn Diekemper Trust, B-Lou Dunn Diekemper Racing (KY), T-Ronald Kahles, J-John McKee, $10,080.
|2—
|Princess Athena, m, 5, Majestic Warrior–Garzacountyqueen, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Lou Dunn Diekemper Trust, B-Lou Dunn Diekemper Racing (KY), $3,360.
|1—
|Bridge Dancer, f, 4, Verrazano–Do the Danse, by Kafwain. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, Kahn, Brian and Bedouin Bloodstock, B-Brian Kahn, Bedouin Bloodstock LLC & Mathilde Powell (KY), $1,680.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (my)
