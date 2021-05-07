North American Allowance Results May 7

|CD, 8TH, ALW, $104,868, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 5-7.
|3—
|SENORA ROMA, f, 4, Verrazano–Willathewest, by Gone West. ($90,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $80,000 ’18 KEESEP; $130,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Mill Ridge Farm et al (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Florent Geroux, $58,648.
|11—
|Never Forget, f, 4, War Front–Frivolous, by Empire Maker. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $20,400.
|13—
|Risky Reward, f, 3, Mshawish–Rahaf, by Street Cry (IRE). ($32,000 ’18 KEENOV; $30,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-RTA Family Trust, B-Haras Bouquetot Sas (KY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|BEL, 8TH, ALW, $92,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4MT, 5-7.
|2—
|LA DRAGONTEA (GB), f, 4, Lope de Vega (IRE)–La Concorde (FR), by Sadler’s Wells. O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Rebecaa Hillen, B-Bartisan Racing Ltd (GB), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $50,600.
|5—
|Caen Na Coille, m, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Strathnaver (GB), by Oasis Dream (GB). O-Andrew Stone, B-Andrew Stone (KY), $18,400.
|4—
|Song of Innocence, f, 3, Munnings–Remember Then, by Pulpit. O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 2:03 4/5 (gd)
|BEL, 1ST, AOC, $85,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 5-7.
|3—
|PECATONICA, m, 5, Temple City–Sheboygan, by Quiet American. O-Berkshire Stud, B-Berkshire Stud (NY), T-Thomas M. Bush, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $46,750.
|5—
|Kreesie, m, 6, Cosmonaut–Three Emeralds, by Three Wonders. O-Goldfarb, Sanford J and Nice Guys Stables, B-Frank Lodato (NY), $17,000.
|1—
|Giacosa, f, 4, Tizway–Smart Engagement, by Smart Strike. O-Bond Racing Stable, B-Song Hill Thoroughbreds LLC & Roderick Towle (NY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (gd)
|BEL, 3RD, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 5-7.
|5—
|SOMETHINGTOTELLYOU, g, 4, Honor Code–Dean Henry, by Empire Maker. ($260,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $160,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Braverman, Paul and Namcook Stables, B-Lawrence Goichman (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Manuel Franco, $44,000.
|8—
|Simply, g, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Royale Rose, by Macho Uno. ($80,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Don M Robinson & Christophe Clement (NY), $16,000.
|7—
|Point Him Out, g, 4, Point of Entry–Rahy’s Colors, by Rahy. ($40,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Signal Hill Farms, B-Empire Equines, LLC (NY), $9,600.
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (gd)
|PIM, 6TH, AOC, $48,150, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-7.
|8—
|TRUNK OF MONEY, m, 5, Super Saver–Pieces of Speight, by Speightstown. O-Richard Malouf, B-Rosilyn Polan (KY), T-Scott A. Lake, J-Alexander Crispin, $25,650.
|3—
|Dance and Dance, m, 5, Verrazano–Rhythm and Rhyme, by Unbridled’s Song. ($23,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Rising Sun Racing Stables, Inc, B-Rhythm And Rhyme Syndicate (KY), $9,450.
|7—
|Vics Cool Cat, f, 4, Sky Mesa–Pretty Cool, by Smart Strike. ($30,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $30,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Milam Racing Stables, B-John C Oxley (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 4TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 5-7.
|6—
|BRIGHT DEVIL (IRE), c, 3, Dark Angel (IRE)–Avenante (GB), by Champs Elysees (GB). (65,000EUR ’18 GOFNOV). O-Team Valor International and Barber, Gary, B-Newtown Stud (IRE), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Edwin Gonzalez, $24,000.
|2—
|Uncle Fun, c, 3, Justin Phillip–Fun Affair, by Distorted Humor. ($3,500 ’19 KEEJAN; $24,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Imaginary Stables, B-Castleton Lyons & Kilboy Estate (KY), $8,400.
|4—
|Broadway, c, 3, Quality Road–Etiquette, by Tapit. ($500,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Robert S Evans, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (gd)
|LS, 5TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 5-7.
|8—
|SPOT ON, m, 6, Nationhood–Sudden Departure, by Demons Begone. O-Chad and Josh, B-Mr & Mrs Frederick L Pabst (WA), T-Frank Lucarelli, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $20,160.
|3—
|Special Treasure, f, 4, Special Rate–Borrego’s Treasure, by Borrego. O-Tony Wilson, B-Leslie Clemmer (OK), $6,720.
|5—
|Ignis, f, 4, Twirling Candy–Blushing Beauty, by Eskendereya. ($14,000 2019 TEXAPR). O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Millennium Farms (KY), $3,696.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|LS, 8TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 5-6.
|6—
|COLLOQUIST, g, 4, Mr Speaker–Too Good to B True, by Mizzen Mast. O-Joseph R Straus, Jr Ltd and Fitzsimons, Jr, Hugh A, B-Joe Straus (KY), T-Danny Pish, J-Danny Sorenson, $19,980.
|7—
|Hard Attack, g, 7, Hard Spun–Perfect for You, by Giant’s Causeway. ($47,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Mark Kassouff, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $6,660.
|12—
|Ready to Roll, g, 4, City Zip–One for London, by Eskendereya. ($270,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Fredericka V Caldwell & Mitchel Skolnick (KY), $3,663.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (fm)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 5-6.
|2—
|SHOWTIME CAT, g, 5, Bandbox–Danger Kitten, by Good and Tough. O-Celtic Gold Racing LLC, B-Maple Valley Farm LLC (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Christian Hiraldo, $18,330.
|3—
|Morgan County, g, 8, Vinemeister–Tank It Like That, by Tank. O-Cristina V Mosby, B-Michael Rife (WV), $6,110.
|5—
|Derek’s Boy, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Derek’s Gator Girl, by Brother Derek. O-John Oller, B-Charles Biggs (WV), $3,055.
|Winning Time: :52 4/5 (ft)
|BTP, 4TH, ALW, $24,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-7.
|3—
|DISTINCTIVE FLOWER, m, 6, Flower Alley–Real Distinctive, by With Distinction. O-Mark D Kuntz, LLC, Easy Money LLC and Luebbe, Michael, B-Lowell F Allen & W John Bourke (OH), T-Larry E. Smith, J-Rafael Mojica, Jr., $16,900.
|7—
|Sunset Empire, m, 6, Kantharos–Queen Latina, by Congrats. O-El Du-ra-ko Racing, B-Kathleen Amaya & Raffaele Centofanti & Alexandro Centofanti (FL), $3,320.
|2—
|Wine Me Up Baby, f, 3, Kantharos–Thus, by Tiznow. ($10,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Sheltowee Farm, B-K C Garrett Farm (OH), $2,660.
|Winning Time: 1:13 (ft)
Leave a Reply