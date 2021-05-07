North American Allowance Results May 7

LS, 8TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 5-6.

6—

COLLOQUIST, g, 4, Mr Speaker–Too Good to B True, by Mizzen Mast. O-Joseph R Straus, Jr Ltd and Fitzsimons, Jr, Hugh A, B-Joe Straus (KY), T-Danny Pish, J-Danny Sorenson, $19,980.

7—

Hard Attack, g, 7, Hard Spun–Perfect for You, by Giant’s Causeway. ($47,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Mark Kassouff, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $6,660.

12—

Ready to Roll, g, 4, City Zip–One for London, by Eskendereya. ($270,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Fredericka V Caldwell & Mitchel Skolnick (KY), $3,663.