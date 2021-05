North American Allowance Results May 8

PRM, 7TH, ALW, $41,046, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-7.

3—

KNIGHT COMMANDER, g, 5, Munnings–Pleasantlysurprisd, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Tom Allen, B-Ray Shattuck (IA), T-Dick R. Clark, J-Ken S. Tohill, $24,354.

1—

Sir Wally Wally, g, 3, Revolutionary–Paws Up, by Posse. O-Midnight Thoroughbreds, LLC, Parenza Farms and Mark Deterding, B-Midnight Thoroughbreds, LLC (IA), $8,118.

4—

Time Goes On, c, 3, Not This Time–Dawnie Macho, by Macho Uno, O-Albaugh Family Stables and Taylor Brothers Properties LLC, $4,871.