North American Allowance Results May 9

LS, 9TH, ALW, $39,000, 3YO, 1M, 5-9.

1—

RIGHTANDJUST, c, 3, Awesome Again–Pussyfoot, by Tiznow. O-Wayne T Davis, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Shane Wilson, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $23,220.

2—

Silence d’Oro, c, 3, Silentio–Flair for Fashion, by Old Fashioned. O-Epona Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Epona Thoroughbreds, LLC (TX), $7,740.

4—

First Avenue, c, 3, Street Boss–Flatter Me First, by Flatter. O-Century Acres Farm, B-Thoroughbred by Design LLC (KY), $4,257.