North American Graded Stakes Results May 14

PIMLICO SPECIAL (G3), PIM, $237,500, 3YO/UP, 1 3/16M, 5-14.

11—

LAST JUDGMENT, g, 5, Congrats–Fantasy Forest, by Forestry. ($90,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $300,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Dubb, Michael, Hornstock, Steve, Bethlehem Stables LLC and Nice Guys Stables, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $137,500.

1—

Modernist, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Symbolic Gesture, by Bernardini. O-Wygod, Pam and Martin, B-Wygod Family, LLC (KY), $50,000.

2—

Fearless, g, 5, Ghostzapper–And Why Not, by Street Cry (IRE). ($725,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC and CHC INC, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), $25,000.

Also Ran: Cordmaker, Prioritize, Max Player, Treasure Trove, Forewarned, Enforceable, Harpers First Ride.

Winning Time: 1:54 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 3/4, NK, 4 1/4.