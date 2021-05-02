May 3, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results May 2

May 2, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

RUFFIAN S. (G2), BEL, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-2.
1—VAULT, m, 5, Jump Start–Di’s Delight, by French Deputy. O-Kueber Racing, LLC, Barlar LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Little Red Feather Racing, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $110,000.
2—Water White, f, 4, Conveyance–Uzume, by Unbridled’s Song. ($50,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-EV Racing Stable, B-Richard Forbush (KY), $40,000.
3—Our Super Freak, m, 5, Mineshaft–Thatcher, by Giant’s Causeway. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $17,000 2018 FTMMAY; $210,000 2019 KEENOV). O-LBD Stable LLC and Ingordo, David, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $24,000.
Also Ran: Lake Avenue, Saguaro Row, Gibberish.
Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
Margins: 1 3/4, 1, 3 1/4.
Odds: 3.40, 5.50, 3.15.
 
TEMPLE GWATHMEY HURDLE H. (NSA-G2), MID, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 2 1/2MT, 5-1.
1—SNAP DECISION, g, 7, Hard Spun–Salute, by Unbridled. O-Bruton Street-US, B-Phipps Stable (KY), T-Jack Fisher, J-Graham Watters, $45,000.
6—Razoul (IRE), g, 6, Mastercraftsman (IRE)–Saree (GB), by Barathea (IRE). (60,000EUR 2020 GOFHIT). O-Del Rio Chasers, LLC, B-Ballygallon Stud Limited (IRE), $13,500.
7—Amschel (GB), g, 7, Nathaniel (IRE)–Darinza (FR), by Dalakhani (IRE). (45,000gns ’15 TATOCT; 2,000gns 2017 TATJUL; 155,000GBP 2018 GUKNHS). O-Irvin S Naylor, B-Newsells Park Stud (GB), $7,500.
Also Ran: Footpad (FR), Cracker Factory (GB), Galway Kid (IRE).
Winning Time: 5:21 1/5 (gd)
Margins: 9, 5 3/4, 40.
Odds: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions