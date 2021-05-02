North American Graded Stakes Results May 2

RUFFIAN S. (G2), BEL, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-2.

1—

VAULT, m, 5, Jump Start–Di’s Delight, by French Deputy. O-Kueber Racing, LLC, Barlar LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Little Red Feather Racing, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $110,000.

2—

Water White, f, 4, Conveyance–Uzume, by Unbridled’s Song. ($50,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-EV Racing Stable, B-Richard Forbush (KY), $40,000.

3—

Our Super Freak, m, 5, Mineshaft–Thatcher, by Giant’s Causeway. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $17,000 2018 FTMMAY; $210,000 2019 KEENOV). O-LBD Stable LLC and Ingordo, David, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $24,000.

Also Ran: Lake Avenue, Saguaro Row, Gibberish.

Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 3/4, 1, 3 1/4.