North American Graded Stakes Results May 22

WINNING COLORS S. (G3), CD, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-22.

4—

SCONSIN, f, 4, Include–Sconnie, by Tiznow. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison Farms LLC (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $93,000.

1—

Rising Seas, f, 4, First Defence–Sea Shadow, by Jump Start. O-Colebrook, John and Colebrook, Ben, B-Ben Colebrook & John T Colebrook (KY), $30,000.

2—

Frank’s Rockette, f, 4, Into Mischief–Rocket Twentyone, by Indian Charlie. O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc, B-Frank Fletcher (KY), $15,000.

Also Ran: Headland, Tipsy Gal.

Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 3 1/4, HF, 2 3/4.