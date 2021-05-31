North American Graded Stakes Results May 31

SHOEMAKER MILE (G1), SA, $300,500, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 5-31.

2—

SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT, c, 4, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Umberto Rispoli, $180,000.

7—

Say the Word, g, 6, More Than Ready–Danceforthecause, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Agave Racing Stable and Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $60,000.

4—

Restrainedvengence, g, 6, Hold Me Back–Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. ($67,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr, Bob, B-Westwind Farms (KY), $36,000.

Also Ran: Next Shares, Whisper Not (GB), Crossfirehurricane.

Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)

Margins: 1HF, 1 3/4, NK.