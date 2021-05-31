North American Graded Stakes Results May 31

|STEVE SEXTON MILE (G3), LS, $400,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-31.
|7—
|MO MOSA, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Roughing, by Eskendereya. O-Martin, Perry and Martin, Denise, B-Perry Martin & Denise Martin (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $240,000.
|8—
|C Z Rocket, g, 7, City Zip–Successful Sarah, by Successful Appeal. ($800,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Barber, Gary and Kagele, Tom, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), $80,000.
|1—
|Silver Prospector, c, 4, Declaration of War–Tap Softly, by Tapit. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $190,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Orr, Ed and Orr, Susie, B-Hargus Sexton & Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm, LLC (KY), $44,000.
|Also Ran: Hunka Burning Love, Sheriff Brown, Warrior’s Charge, Harvey Wallbanger.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (sy)
|Margins: 3HF, HF, NK.
|Odds: 23.30, 1.60, 2.90.
|HOLLYWOOD GOLD CUP (G1), SA, $301,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 5-31.
|2—
|COUNTRY GRAMMER, c, 4, Tonalist–Arabian Song, by Forestry. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP; $450,000 2019 OBSAPR; $110,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-WinStar Farm LLC, B-Scott Pierce & Debbie Pierce (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $180,000.
|1—
|Royal Ship (BRZ), g, 5, Midshipman–Bela Val (BRZ), by Val Royal (FR). O-Fox Hill Farms, Inc and Siena Farm LLC, B-Haras Belmont (BRZ), $60,000.
|7—
|Express Train, c, 4, Union Rags–I’m a Flake, by Mineshaft. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Rushie, Heywoods Beach, Two Thirty Five, Brown Storm (CHI).
|Winning Time: 2:02 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 4 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 1.80, 3.20, 2.30.
|GAMELY S. (G1), SA, $301,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 5-31.
|7—
|MAXIM RATE, m, 5, Exchange Rate–Catch My Eye, by Unbridled’s Song. ($130,000 ’16 KEENOV; $235,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Slam Dunk Racing, Stable Currency LLC and Branham, James D, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $180,000.
|1—
|La Signare (FR), m, 6, Siyouni (FR)–La Teranga (FR), by Beat Hollow (GB). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna, and Bradley Thoroughbreds, B-Moussa Mbacke (FR), $60,000.
|9—
|Bodhicitta (GB), m, 5, Showcasing (GB)–Solfilia (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). (55,000GBP ’17 GUKAUG; 100,000GBP ’18 GUKAPR; 60,000gns ’19 TATGNS). O-Calvin Nguyen, B-Fonthills Farm & Mr & Mrs A. Scott (GB), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Keeper Ofthe Stars, Going to Vegas, Charmaine’s Mia, Red Lark (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:46 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HF, NK.
|Odds: 13.90, 4.80, 12.80.
|SHOEMAKER MILE (G1), SA, $300,500, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 5-31.
|2—
|SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT, c, 4, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Umberto Rispoli, $180,000.
|7—
|Say the Word, g, 6, More Than Ready–Danceforthecause, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Agave Racing Stable and Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $60,000.
|4—
|Restrainedvengence, g, 6, Hold Me Back–Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. ($67,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr, Bob, B-Westwind Farms (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Next Shares, Whisper Not (GB), Crossfirehurricane.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, 1 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.70, 2.90, 19.30.
