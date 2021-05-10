North American Maiden Winners May 10

Black Onyx–Strategic Zenna by Strategic Mission; BLAZING ZENNA, f, 3, TDN, Mcl 7500, 5-10, 1m, 1:44 3/5. B-Good Beginnings Farm (FL.).

Dominus–Rumors and Dreams by Concord Point; MESTA PARK, g, 3, WRD, Msw, 5-10, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Catherine Adams Hutt Rialto Racing Stable (OK.). $3,000 ’19 OKCSUM.

Khozan–Christmas Lights by Citidancer; CHRISTMAS PRESENT, g, 3, IND, Mcl 16000, 5-10, 5 1/2f, 1:05 1/5. B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL.). $10,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Latent Heat–Stilled by Quiet American; JUST CHILLIN, g, 3, WRD, Msw, 5-10, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Eureka Thorouggbred Farm (OK.).

Smarty Jones–Shootforthestars by Seattle Slew; SAIL ABOVE, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 5-10, 1m 70y, 1:42 4/5. B-Patricia L. Chapman (PA.). *1/2 to Golden Rainbow (SP$299,090) *1/2 to General Consensus (MG2P$255,444) *Full to Centralinteligence (G1$309,171) *Full to Nasa (G1P$263,024).

Tamarkuz–Hilwah by Medaglia d’Oro; SAAFEN, c, 3, PRX, Mcl 40000, 5-10, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY.).

Animal Style–Prairie Flower by Flower Alley; COMPLEX JUSTICE, g, 4, IND, Mcl 10000, 5-10, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN.). $3,500 ’17 INDOCT.

Country Day–Blinded by Love (MSW$287,060), by Not for Love; COUNTRY LOVE, g, 4, WRD, Mcl 15000, 5-10, 6f, 1:12 . B-Westbrook Stables LLC (KY.).

Etbauer–Indian Braid by Eugene’s Third Son; MY GIRL EM, f, 4, LAD, Mcl 5000, 5-10, 6 1/2f, 1:21 3/5. B-Gerald L Averett (LA.).

Mr. Gold Mover–Oh So Grand by Grand Reward; ZAMBEZI FEVER, g, 4, WRD, Mcl 7500, 5-10, 5f, 1:00 . B-Blake Rust & Charles Henderson (NM.).