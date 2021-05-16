North American Maiden Winners May 16

Dramedy–Small Moves by Rockport Harbor; LITTLE DRAMA, c, 2, BEL, Msw, 5-16, 5f, :57 3/5. B-John James Revocable Trust (OK.). $30,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $175,000 2021 OBSMAR.

Stay Thirsty–Angela’s Love (G3$347,135), by Not for Love; THIRSTY ALWAYS, c, 2, SA, Msw, 5-16, 4 1/2f, :53 1/5. B-Terry C. Lovingier (CA.). $70,000 ’20 FTCYRL. *1/2 to Love a Honeybadger(MSW$277,485).

Candy Ride (ARG)–Letgomyecho (G2), by Menifee; BURROW, c, 3, CD, Msw, 5-16, 1mT, 1:35 4/5. B-Betz, J. Betz, Burns, CHNNHK,Magers, CoCo Equine & Ramsby (KY.). $150,000 ’19 KEESEP; $200,000 2020 OBSSPR. *1/2 to Unbridled Outlaw(G3P$253,478) *1/2 to J Boys Echo(G3$377,543) *1/2 to Echo Town(G1$410,020).

Chitu–Dancin’ Lil (MSW$254,933), by Fusaichi Pegasus; SOUL DANCER, g, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 5-16, 5fT, :57 2/5. B-Tanma Corp (FL.). $7,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $72,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Creative Cause–Sixtysix Margaux by Yes It’s True; TWENTYTWENTY, c, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 5-15, 6 1/2f, 1:22 2/5. B-Huntertown Farm LLC (WV.).

Creative Cause–Santina Dond by El Prado (IRE); LADY LANA, f, 3, LS, Mcl 20000, 5-16, 1m, 1:42 2/5. B-Brereton C. Jones & Bret Jones (KY.). $6,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Declaration of War–Hurrican Source (IRE) by Hurricane Run (IRE); MOUNT PELLIAR, g, 3, SA, Mcl 20000, 5-16, 1 1/16m, 1:46 2/5. B-Edward P. Swyer & Allen Stable, Inc. (KY.). $8,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Fort Larned–Cat d’Oro by Medaglia d’Oro; COOL CAT CHARLIE, g, 3, PRM, Msw, 5-16, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-RPM Thoroughbreds (IA.).

Galileo (IRE)–Dixieland Kiss by Dixie Union; MODERN SCIENCE (IRE), c, 3, CD, Msw, 5-16, 1mT, 1:35 4/5. B-Coolmore (IRE.). 170,000EUR ’18 GOFNOV; $400,000 ’19 FTSAUG. *1/2 to Besharah (IRE)(G2$375,213).

Gemologist–Mysterious Miracle by Congrats; SAPPHIRE ROYALTY, f, 3, MNR, Msw, 5-16, 5 1/2f, 1:09 3/5. B-Alex Venneri Racing, LLC (KY.).

Ghaaleb–Triplehott by City Zip; W W HOTSHOT, g, 3, FP, Msw, 5-15, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-William P Stiritz (IL.).

Graydar–Balestra by Grand Slam; SUBJECT TO CHANGE, g, 3, CT, Msw, 5-15, 6 1/2f, 1:22 1/5. B-Eric A. Rizer & Nancy M. Rizer (MD.). *1/2 to Boppin Anda Weavin($261,220).

Honor Code–Secret Ballot by Courageous Cat; SAVOY, g, 3, CD, Mcl 75000, 5-16, 7f, 1:23 . B-W. S. Farish, BCWT, Ltd. & Inwood Stable (KY.). $160,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Jack Milton–Youmakemenervous by Ten Most Wanted; KLEON, g, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 5-16, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Billy Tillery (KY.). $3,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Magician (IRE)–Whatabootie by Storm Boot; WHAT A TRICK, f, 3, GP, Msw, 5-16, 5fT, :56 4/5. B-Mary Jo Kuehn (KY.).

Munnings–Qaraaba (GB) (G3), by Shamardal; MR. IMPOSSIBLE, c, 3, SA, Msw, 5-16, 1m, 1:36 3/5. B-Alice Bamford (KY.). *1/2 to Californiagoldrush(G2$322,345) *1/2 to Harvest Moon(G2$382,720).

Speightster–Blush Now by Tiznow; CALIBOGUE SOUND, f, 3, BEL, Mcl 30000, 5-16, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-ROBERT HAHN (NY.).

Tourist–Birkenhead by Mizzen Mast; PARROT HEAD, c, 3, CD, Mcl 30000, 5-16, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 1/5. B-Brownwood Farm (KY.).

Upstart–Letting Go by Johannesburg; SPROUT WINGS, f, 3, GP, Msw, 5-16, 6 1/2f, 1:17 2/5. B-Josh Stevens (KY.). $32,000 ’18 KEENOV; $40,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Blame–Hop the Six by Artie Schiller; EMBRACE THE GRIND, g, 4, MAL, Mcl 15000, 5-15, 2 1/8mT, 4:00 1/5. B-Cherry Valley Farm, LLC. (KY.).

Boisterous–Warren’s Flyer by Doc Gus; FLY BUDDY FLY, g, 4, GG, Mcl 5000, 5-16, 1m, 1:41 . B-Gary Barber (CA.). *1/2 to Fly to Mars(MG2P$418,008).

Brazen Beau (AUS)–Odyssee (FR) by Teofilo (IRE); DEISE DELIGHT (IRE), f, 4, GG, Msw, 5-16, 1mT, 1:37 3/5. B-Tom Radley (IRE.).

Can the Man–Mizz Wee by Mizzen Mast; TOMS MAXIMILLIAN, f, 4, PRM, Mcl 5000, 5-16, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Ricky G. Smith (AR.). $1,000 ’18 OBSJAN.

Constitution–Dr. Zic (G1$365,786), by Milwaukee Brew; LIBERTY M D, f, 4, CD, Msw, 5-16, 7f, 1:22 3/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $6,500 ’18 KEESEP; $280,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Daredevil–World Cup by Pleasantly Perfect; SWEET DEVIL, f, 4, SA, Mcl 50000, 5-16, 6fT, 1:10 3/5. B-Jose Luis Espinoza (KY.). $90,000 2019 OBSMAR.

Distorted Humor–Sky Glow by Grand Slam; COSMO, g, 4, GG, Msw, 5-16, 1mT, 1:37 1/5. B-Anzac LLC & Roxanne Martin Stable Inc. (KY.). $235,000 ’17 KEENOV; $300,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Kingman (GB)–Smart Step (GB) by Montjeu (IRE); ST. JOE LOUIS (GB), g, 4, BEL, Msw, 5-16, 1 1/16mT, 1:40 1/5. B-Lofts Hall Stud & B. Sangster (GB.). 500,000gns ’18 TATOCT.

Kitten’s Joy–Vivo Per Lei by Empire Maker; MOLINO, g, 4, BEL, Mcl 50000, 5-16, 1 1/16mT, 1:41 . B-Eurowest Bloodstock Services LTD. & Ramsey Farm (KY.). $55,000 ’17 KEENOV; $180,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Laugh Track–Boutique by Tale of the Cat; CAROLS BOUTIQUE, f, 4, SRP, Mcl 10000, 5-16, 6 1/2f, 1:21 1/5. B-Mike Abraham (NM.). $2,200 ’18 RUIAUG.

Liam’s Map–V V S Flawless by Deputy Minister; BANDY’S MAP, g, 4, LS, Mcl 7500, 5-16, 1m, 1:40 4/5. B-Heather H- Ford, Dr. Patrick J. Ford VMD & James M. Herbener Jr. (KY.). *1/2 to The Big Beast(G1$676,300).

Wicked Strong–Queen of the Rings by Empire Maker; WICKED EMPIRE, c, 4, MC, Mst, 5-16, 5 1/4f, 1:03 . B-Calabria Farms, LLC (OK.).

English Channel–Eternal Grace by Gilded Time; PINKIE PINK, m, 5, MNR, Mcl 15000, 5-16, 5 1/2f, 1:11 . B-K & G Stables (KY.). $1,800 2018 KEENOV. *1/2 to Bye Bye Bernie(G2$376,149).

Fontanella–Lovetobehold by Caros Love; LOVE AND HOLD, g, 5, LA, Mcl 5000, 5-16, 4 1/2f, :53 . B-Rancho San Roberto Inc. & Mark Cosgrove (CA.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Quality Road–Left a Message by Mr. Greeley; TELEGRAM, g, 5, MAL, Mcl 15000, 5-15, 2 1/8mT, 4:05 2/5. B-Stone Farm (KY.).