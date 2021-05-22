North American Maiden Winners May 22

Practical Joke–Legal Mind by Bellamy Road; CATCHUSIFYOUCAN, f, 2, LS, Msw, 5-22, 4 1/2f, :53 . B-Tom Durant (KY.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Super Saver–Citiview by Citidancer; LANSDOWNE, c, 2, CD, Msw, 5-22, 5f, :58 . B-Charles Fipke (ON.). $52,000 ’20 KEESEP. *1/2 to Midnight Lucky(MG1$565,022).

Bradester–Pete’s Five by Arch; ITS MY MONEY TOO, f, 3, LS, Msw, 5-22, 1m, 1:43 1/5. B-Douglas Scharbauer (TX.). $14,000 ’19 TEXAUG.

Candy Ride (ARG)–Ms. Margaret H. by Point Given; DIVERT, g, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 5-22, 7f, 1:24 3/5. B-River Bend Farm, Inc. (KY.). $10,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Central Banker–Last Rendezvous by Bates Motel; LAST ENDEAVOR, c, 3, CTM, Msw, 5-21, 5f, :59 . B-Robert Beller & Shirley Aidekman-Kaye (NY.). $22,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $15,000 ’19 FTNAUG. *1/2 to Rapid Rouge($330,948).

Danza–Zara Lauren by Zanjero; DANZA LAUREN, f, 3, LAD, Mcl 12500, 5-22, 1m 70y, 1:45 2/5. B-Derek B. Grant & Jim Horton (TX.).

Desert Code–Toomanytomorrows by French Deputy; MAYBE SOMETIME, g, 3, SA, Msw, 5-22, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Harris Farms (CA.). *1/2 to Toomanytomatoes(MSP$297,814).

Distorted Humor–Mia and Molly by Giant’s Causeway; WINNINGISFUN, f, 3, AP, Mcl 12500, 5-22, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Rose Hill Farm, TNIP LLC &Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY.). $45,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Exaggerator–Courtly Choice by Doneraile Court; EMMA AND I, f, 3, BEL, Mcl 40000, 5-22, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 1/5. B-SF Bloodstock LLC (NY.). *1/2 to Wild Dude(MG1$1,277,812).

Fed Biz–Dubai Blessing by E Dubai; SABRIA, f, 3, PRM, Msw, 5-22, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-H. Allen Poindexter (IA.).

Flashback–Movie Mystery by Flatter; FLASHY RICHIE, g, 3, AP, Mcl 6250, 5-22, 6 1/2f, 1:18 . B-Ben Barnow (IL.).

Gemologist–Essential Rose by Bernardini; CRYSTALOLOGY, f, 3, PIM, Mcl 25000, 5-22, 5fT, :58 . B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA.). $17,000 ’19 FTMYRL. *1/2 to Rose’s Vision(MSW$255,639).

Grazen–Picturesque Harbor by Harbor the Gold; BOWLMAGEDDON, f, 3, GG, Mcl 8000, 5-22, 5f, :59 4/5. B-Stormy Hull & Guy Hull (CA.). $60,000 ’19 FTCYRL.

Karun (VEN)–Fastenoughforyou by Elusive Quality; UNHERDOF, f, 3, PRM, Mcl 10000, 5-21, 6f, 1:12 . B-Mar Racing Stable Inc. (KY.).

Medaglia d’Oro–Candida by Congrats; NOMADIC FIGHTER, c, 3, LS, Msw, 5-22, 1m, 1:40 . B-International Equities Holding, Inc. (KY.).

Old Topper–Made to Worship by Ministers Wild Cat; TIL I FOUND YOU, f, 3, GG, Msw, 5-22, 5 1/2f, 1:04 . B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA.).

Outwork–Franderella by Henny Hughes; EVERTHREE, f, 3, GP, Mcl 20000, 5-22, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY.).

Run Away and Hide–Shhh by Silent Name (JPN); HERE I COME, f, 3, PEN, Mcl 7500, 5-21, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Template Farm LLC (KY.).

Sapphire Cat–Sav Blanc by Dixie Union; CATBERNAY, g, 3, SA, Mcl 50000, 5-22, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Leslie M Smith (CA.). *Full to Lindante($276,487).

Shooter–Dubya by Diabolical; FEISTYFILAMINA, f, 3, SRP, Msw, 5-22, 4 1/2f, :53 1/5. B-Esteban Morales (NM.).

Tapiture–Coteau Queen by Half Ours; PLATINUM QUEEN, f, 3, EVD, Msw, 5-21, 5f, :59 . B-Larry Romero (LA.).

Twirling Candy–Drink of the Day by Artie Schiller; VODKA LEMONADE, c, 3, BEL, Mcl 40000, 5-22, 7fT, 1:22 3/5. B-Sandra Lombardo & Gerald Marsh (NY.). $40,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Twirling Candy–Soul Navigator by Henrythenavigator; SWEET SOULMATE, f, 3, SA, Mcl 30000, 5-21, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Peter O. Johnson (KY.).

Uncle Mo–Storybook (UAE) by Halling; GET ON THE BUS, f, 3, SA, Msw, 5-22, 1mT, 1:37 3/5. B-Mr. Joseph Allen LLC (KY.). $150,000 ’19 FTSAUG; $340,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Union Rags–Castilla by Afleet Alex; BABY MELISSA, f, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 5-21, 7f, 1:30 3/5. B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY.). $20,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Upstart–She Nuit All by Lost Soldier; SUKI, f, 3, CD, Mcl 75000, 5-22, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 4/5. B-C. Kidder & N. Cole (KY.). $40,000 ’19 OBSOCT. *1/2 to Diski Dance(G3P$295,005).

Violence–Who’sgotthegoose by Street Boss; FATHER GOOSE, g, 3, EVD, Msw, 5-21, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Stelly Stables, LLC (LA.).

Blame–Boca Grande (MG2$515,570), by A.P. Indy; SEASIDE RETREAT, f, 4, CD, Msw, 5-22, 1 1/16m, 1:43 3/5. B-Phipps Stable (KY.).

Bodemeister–Amor de Palacio (champion in Pan), by Cashel Castle; BODIE’S LOVE, f, 4, SRP, Msw, 5-22, 4 1/2f, :52 2/5. B-Sourthern Equine Stables (KY.). $2,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Champ Pegasus–Windy O by Olympio; BARBARA’S CHAMP, c, 4, SRP, Msw, 5-21, 6 1/2f, 1:20 4/5. B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA.).

Dialed In–White Chiffon by Candy Ride (ARG); BUG A BOO, f, 4, PRM, Msw, 5-22, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Carol Elaine Griffieon (IA.).

El Padrino–Tabloid by Power by Far; GLOSSY MADRINA, f, 4, PEN, Mcl 7500, 5-21, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Charles Gans (PA.).

Flat Out–Presidential Perk by Presidential Order; FLAT ROCK, g, 4, PRM, Mcl 6250, 5-22, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Larry Hagemeier (KY.).

Lea–Ivory Pearl by Pulpit; STARRY HOPE, f, 4, GP, Mcl 16000, 5-22, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 1/5. B-Whitham Thoroughbreds, LLC. (KY.). $10,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Munnings–Ruff (G3), by Clever Trick; NOT SO EASY, g, 4, GP, Mcl 12500, 5-22, 1mT, 1:36 3/5. B-Robert Spiegel (KY.). *1/2 to Mr Gruff(MG3$351,510).

Newport–By n’ by Lord by Saint Liam; NEW GOSPEL, g, 4, PRM, Mcl 15000, 5-21, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Highlander Stables, LLC (IA.).

Nicanor–Sweet Valor by No Armistice; SWEET ASTA, g, 4, PIM, Mcl 25000, 5-22, 5fT, :58 4/5. B-Sweet Spirits Stables, LLC (MD.).

Pioneerof the Nile–Sweet Tune by Woodman; JARREAU, g, 4, BEL, Mcl 40000, 5-22, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 . B-Jack Swain III (KY.). *1/2 to Miss Ella(G2$615,620) *1/2 to Lasting Legacy(G3P$280,460).

Sapphire Cat–Big Honey Bee by Songandaprayer; GALOPING CAT, g, 4, GG, Msw, 5-22, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-John Antonelli (CA.). $3,000 ’17 BESOCT.

Skipshot–Giants Diva by Giant’s Causeway; DOUBLE ONE SHOT, g, 4, HPO, Mcl 10000, 5-21, 1m, 1:43 1/5. B-Kinga Farm (KY.). $6,500 ’18 FTKOCT.

Treasure Beach (GB)–Sky Goddess by Sky Mesa; COSMIC TREASURE, g, 4, AP, Mcl 12500, 5-22, 1 1/16m, 1:46 1/5. B-Dr. Derek K. Paul (FL.).

Chatain–Kimua’s Lil Girl by Zarbyev; RAY’S KIMUA, g, 5, LAD, Mcl 5000, 5-22, 1m 70y, 1:46 1/5. B-Chad White & Ray Spencer (LA.).

Elegant Cat–Little Caracal Pet by Caracal; LITTLE PET KITTY, m, 5, SRP, Mcl 7500, 5-21, 6 1/2f, 1:22 3/5. B-Michael G. Weatherly (NM.).

Paddy O’Prado–Attemptress by Meadowlake; PADDY WEARS PRADA, m, 5, CAM, Msw, 5-22, 2 1/8mT, 4:05 2/5. B-South Branch Equine LLC (PA.).

Tiznow My Way–Carolina Fuego by Stephen Got Even; WILDFIRE SIS, m, 5, HPO, Msw, 5-21, 6f, 1:18 2/5. B-Laurie Russell (NE.).

Vulcan’s Pulpit–Ellewhon by Erewhon; ROWDY MAMBO, g, 5, SRP, Mcl 7500, 5-22, 4 1/2f, :54 . B-Dezmer J. Harris & Joyce Harris (NM.).

New Approach (IRE)–Dawning by War Chant; MINI P (IRE), g, 6, CAM, Msw, 5-22, 2 1/8mT, 3:55 4/5. B-Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd (IRE.). 35,000gns ’16 TATOCT.