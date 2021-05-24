North American Maiden Winners May 24

Gemologist–City by the Bay by City Zip; SHELTERED BAY, f, 3, CTM, Msw, 5-23, 5f, :57 3/5. B-Oak Ridge Farm (KY.). $1,500 ’18 KEENOV; C$4,000 ’19 ALBSEP.

Latent Heat–Cebolla Miss by Crafty Friend; CRAFTY HEAT, g, 3, WRD, Mcl 15000, 5-24, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Richard Albrecht (OK.).

Mizzen Mast–Stormin Sandy by Tale of the Cat; BE PATIENT, f, 3, IND, Mcl 30000, 5-24, 7 1/2fT, 1:31 3/5. B-Bellary Bloodstock (KY.). $7,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Prospective–Strict Forum by Open Forum; PROSPECTIVE FORUM, f, 3, TDN, Mcl 25000, 5-24, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-WK France & Cheryl McGuire (FL.).

Shackleford–Dora Dora by Doneraile Court; BELLADORA, f, 3, IND, Msw, 5-24, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Manuel Rojas & Sandra Smith (KY.).

Speightster–Citrination by Lemon Drop Kid; SCYNTZ, g, 3, LAD, Mcl 12500, 5-24, 1m 70y, 1:46 3/5. B-Mockingbird Farm LLC (OK.).

Tonalist–Varus by Vicar; VARTON, f, 3, IND, Msw, 5-24, 6f, 1:11 . B-Trackside Farm & Chet Blackey (KY.). $6,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Twirling Candy–Personal Sunset by Belong to Me; TWISTED SUNSET, g, 3, FL, Mcl 10000, 5-24, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Al Graziani (KY.). $12,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Cameo Appearance–Deadly Dreamer by Woodman; DREAMIT, f, 4, LAD, Mcl 5000, 5-24, 1m 70y, 1:49 3/5. B-Lora Pitre (LA.).

Csaba–Inhonorofjohnnie by Double Honor; INHONOROFOWENJR, f, 4, FL, Mcl 12500, 5-24, 5f, 1:01 1/5. B-Kathryn Wright & Samantha Vitalone (FL.).

Flatter–Road to Mandalay by Sea of Secrets; LORENZEN, g, 4, FL, Msw, 5-24, 1m 70y, 1:47 4/5. B-Seth Gregory (NY.). $205,000 ’18 FTNAUG. *1/2 to Game Token (SP$312,363) *1/2 to Groupthink ($292,684).