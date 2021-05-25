North American Maiden Winners May 25

Connect–Decorator by Storm Cat; WHATSTHECONNECTION, c, 2, IND, Msw, 5-25, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Knowles Farm, LLC (KY.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Adios Charlie–My Judith Marie by Flatter; LADY CARMELA, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 5-25, 7f, 1:26 2/5. B-Terry Huet (FL.).

Ami’s Holiday–Mairia by Old Forester; MAIBELLA, f, 3, ASD, Msw, 5-24, 5f, :59 2/5. B-Dr. Betty L. Hughes (MB.).

Atreides–Hundred Year Storm by War Front; LUCKY LAUREN, f, 3, BTP, Msw, 5-25, 5fT, :57 1/5. B-Barrett Partners, LLC (KY.).

Closing Argument–Wild Ms. Pulvey by Half Ours; MS. WILD ARGUMENT, f, 3, WRD, Mcl 7500, 5-25, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-George Wayne Oliver Jr. & Joshua Wales Sepulveda (OK.).

Conveyance–Royalesque by Chapel Royal; NOBODY LISTENS, g, 3, IND, Msw, 5-25, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Southern Chase Farm, Inc., Karen Dodd &Greg Dodd (IN.). $40,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Frost Giant–Quixotic Lassie by Precise End; CATSKILL RIVERS, f, 3, FL, Mcl 7500, 5-25, 1m 70y, 1:51 1/5. B-David R Morrow (NY.).

Latent Heat–Fast Bobbi J by Bob and John; FAST EMMA J, f, 3, WRD, Mcl 15000, 5-25, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Doug Carpenter (OK.).

Midshipman–All About Allison by City Zip; MIDNIGHT WARSHIP, g, 3, TDN, Msw, 5-25, 5f, 1:00 2/5. B-Mr. & Mrs. Duncan Lloyd (OH.). *1/2 to Ali Blue (MSP$269,280).

Outwork–Proud Mover by Proud Citizen; KHUSHBU, f, 3, IND, Msw, 5-24, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN.). $50,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Shackleford–View Halloo by Halory Hunter; PINEAPPLE TIDBITS, f, 3, HST, Mcl 25000, 5-24, 6 1/2f, 1:18 1/5. B-Demetrick Racing (BC.). C$19,500 ’19 BRCSEP.

Smarty Jones–Gunner’s Niece by Track Barron; PLAYING WITH JAXS, f, 3, WRD, Msw, 5-25, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Circle Bar H LLC (OK.).

Southern Image–Oh the Joy by Tribal Rule; VIBRAINUM, c, 3, GRP, Mcl 5000, 5-24, 5f, :59 . B-Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA.).

Street Boss–Four Bears by Hennessy; BOSS BEAR, c, 3, TDN, Mcl 25000, 5-25, 6f, 1:14 1/5. B-Sequel Stallions New York, LLC (NY.). $35,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $30,000 2020 FTMWIN; $26,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Temple City–Cycle (GB) by Dansili (GB); RECYCLE, g, 3, PRX, Mcl 25000, 5-25, a1 1/16mT, 1:44 . B-Barlar, LLC (PA.).

Albertus Maximus–Perpetua by Touch Gold; TOUCH BY FELICTY, f, 4, FP, Mcl 4000, 5-25, 6f, 1:14 . B-Terry Burdess (KY.).

Bodemeister–Loving Vindication by Vindication; LOCH GARMAN, g, 4, PRM, Msw, 5-24, 5 1/2f, 1:04 2/5. B-Anderson Farms Ont. Inc. (ON.). $300,000 ’18 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Wonder Gadot (Horse of the Year in Canada, $1,524,861) *1/2 to Hard Not to Love (G1$593,480).

Circumference (IRE)–Chautauqua Creek by Shakespeare; CAL’S GIRL, f, 4, GRP, Mcl 6250, 5-24, 5 1/2f, 1:04 2/5. B-Elliston Black (CA.). $6,500 2019 CTNAUG.

Golden Ticket–Symphony Ride by Candy Ride (ARG); JITTERY TOM, g, 4, WRD, Mcl 7500, 5-24, 5 1/2f, 1:05 1/5. B-Clark O. Brewster (NY.).

Graydar–Flight Path by Alphabet Soup; FLYUNDERTHEGRAYDAR, g, 4, HST, Mcl 25000, 5-24, 6 1/2f, 1:18 3/5. B-Steen Reggelsen & Cathy Reggelsen (BC.). C$23,000 ’18 BRCSEP.

Lentenor–Kelation by Kela; PRINCESS LENNY, f, 4, IND, Mcl 10000, 5-25, 1m, 1:44 . B-Joyce Baker (IN.).

Revolutionary–Debu by Buddha; WAR COLORS, f, 4, FP, Msw, 5-25, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Terry L. Morgan DVM & John Glueckert (IL.).

Summer Front–Miss Laa di Da (GB) by Dr Fong; SUMMER TUNE, g, 4, LAD, Mcl 12500, 5-24, 1m 70y, 1:47 . B-Magalen O. Bryant (NY.).

Tale of the Cat–Ten Carat Lady by Pulpit; OMI TEN, f, 4, BTP, Mcl 5000, 5-25, 1m, 1:42 3/5. B-Donald R. Dizney, LLC (FL.). *Full to J S Bach (SP$336,044).

The Bold Bruiser–Rajulie by Brave ‘n Away; MAJESTIC RAJ, f, 4, FP, Mcl 4000, 5-25, 6f, 1:15 1/5. B-Timothy A Hughes & Brenda Hughes (IL.).