North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 1

DR. T.F. CLASSEN MEMORIAL S., TDN, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-1.

9—

DANCIN’ ROSIE, m, 6, Vaquero–Kiss Me Darlin, by With Distinction. O-Michael J Annechino, B-Roger S Braugh Jr (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Jose A. Bracho, $45,000.

10—

Edge of Night, f, 4, Added Edge–Cargo Jet, by Discreet Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $15,000.

6—

Mobil Lady, m, 5, Mobil–Surviving New York, by Survivalist. O-Acree, Lori and Meyers, Judy, B-Daniel Gale (OH), $7,500.

Also Ran: Here Comes Jigs, Grizabella, Shore of Eden, Rock Star Lady, Heaven Sent Angel, Lexy Anna, Milwaukee Cat.

Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 3HF, 2 1/4, 1HF.