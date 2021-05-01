North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 1

|OAKLAWN S., OP, $300,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 5-1.
|4—
|FULSOME, c, 3, Into Mischief–Flourish, by Distorted Humor. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Martin Garcia, $180,000.
|5—
|Warrant, c, 3, Constitution–Whisper Number, by First Samurai. O-Twin Creek Racing Stables, LLC, B-Twin Creeks Farm (KY), $60,000.
|6—
|Game Day Play, g, 3, Violence–Haley’s Lolipop, by Cuvee. O-Wiest, Rick, Wiest, Clayton, Marriott, Randy and Heads Up Racing LLC, B-Tom Durant (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Scarred, Convention, Unanimously, Causeway Jones.
|Winning Time: 1:50 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NO, NK.
|Odds: 1.30, 4.00, 21.50.
|BIG DRAMA S., GP, $97,750, 3YO/UP, 7F, 5-1.
|5—
|WELL DEFINED, g, 5, With Distinction–Fru Fru, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Kathleen O’Connell Racing Stable, Inc, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Kathleen O’Connell, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $71,500.
|6—
|R Mercedes Boy, g, 5, Overdriven–Velvet Charm, by Montbrook. ($45,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Averill Racing LLC, CCF Racing Stable, LLC, Stackpoole, Jim and Silver Oak Stable LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $15,000.
|1—
|Old Chestnut, r, 4, Speightstown–Pool Land, by Silver Deputy. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Glory of Florida.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, 2, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 1.60, 2.90.
|ANGELS FLIGHT S., SA, $76,636, 3YO, F, 7F, 5-1.
|3—
|ASTUTE, f, 3, Speightstown–Discerning, by Langfuhr. ($425,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $46,920.
|4—
|Missy P., f, 3, Into Mischief–Greer Lynn, by Speightstown. O-Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $15,640.
|1—
|Heels Up, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Tale Untold, by Tale of the Cat. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP; $350,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Pegram, Michael E, Watson, Karl and Weitman, Paul, B-Two Stamps Stables (KY), $9,384.
|Also Ran: Stella Noir.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3 1/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 2.90, 0.30, 9.40.
|HONEY RYDER S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 5-1.
|9—
|CON LIMA, f, 3, Commissioner–Second Street City, by Consolidator. ($15,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Graffeo, Joseph F, Del Toro, Eric Nikolaus and Johnson, Troy, B-Lisa Kuhlmann (TX), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Paco Lopez, $45,570.
|5—
|Karakatsie, f, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Alexandrite, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($15,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Schumer, Chad and Screnci, Stephen, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $14,700.
|2—
|Mischievous Dream, f, 3, Into Mischief–Just Livin a Dream, by Trippi. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NY), $7,350.
|Also Ran: Por Que No, Coworth Park, Pens Street, Cultured.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 4, 2 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.90, 7.30, 9.20.
|DR. T.F. CLASSEN MEMORIAL S., TDN, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-1.
|9—
|DANCIN’ ROSIE, m, 6, Vaquero–Kiss Me Darlin, by With Distinction. O-Michael J Annechino, B-Roger S Braugh Jr (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Jose A. Bracho, $45,000.
|10—
|Edge of Night, f, 4, Added Edge–Cargo Jet, by Discreet Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $15,000.
|6—
|Mobil Lady, m, 5, Mobil–Surviving New York, by Survivalist. O-Acree, Lori and Meyers, Judy, B-Daniel Gale (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Here Comes Jigs, Grizabella, Shore of Eden, Rock Star Lady, Heaven Sent Angel, Lexy Anna, Milwaukee Cat.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, 2 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 3.40, 2.10, 12.00.
|TURF PARADISE OPEN SPRING FUTURITY, TUP, $55,695, 2YO, 5F, 5-1.
|6—
|IMA TROUBLE MAKER, f, 2, Lotsa Mischief–R La Patrona, by Benchmark. ($5,500 ’20 ARZNOV). O-Eikleberry, Kevin, Yother, J Lloyd and Fleming, Marvin, B-Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (AZ), T-Kevin Eikleberry, J-McKenzie King, $35,752.
|1—
|Positive Mojo, c, 2, Champ Pegasus–Treatherlikealady, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Anderson, Regan and Pearson, Molly J, B-Molly J Pearson & Regan G Anderson (AZ), $12,831.
|4—
|La Caprichosa, f, 2, Ez Dreamer–Mighty Ghostly, by Ghostzapper. ($3,000 ’20 ARZNOV). O-Silva, Jose Luna and Nuevo Farms, B-Ride Hard Farms (AZ), $7,112.
|Winning Time: :58 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 9 1/4, 8.
|Odds: 0.80, 0.70, 4.80.
