North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 14

THE VERY ONE S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 5-14.

3—

CARAVEL, f, 4, Mizzen Mast–Zeezee Zoomzoom, by Congrats. O-Elizabeth M Merryman, B-Elizabeth M Merryman (PA), T-Elizabeth M. Merryman, J-Florent Geroux, $60,000.

12—

Gotta Go Mo, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Hard to Stay Notgo, by More Than Ready. ($425,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Esler, Kristen L and Esler, Matt, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $20,000.

5—

Victory Kingdom (AUS), m, 5, Animal Kingdom–Victory Party, by Yankee Victor, O-Team Valor International, B-Team Valor Pty Ltd, $10,000.

Also Ran: Dixieincandyland, Catch a Bid, Queen of Shades, Can the Queen, Epic Idea, Gogo Shoes, Dendrobia, Buff’s in Love, Bath And Tennis (IRE).

Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)

Margins: NO, NO, 1 1/4.