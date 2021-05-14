May 14, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 14

THE VERY ONE S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 5-14.
3—CARAVEL, f, 4, Mizzen Mast–Zeezee Zoomzoom, by Congrats. O-Elizabeth M Merryman, B-Elizabeth M Merryman (PA), T-Elizabeth M. Merryman, J-Florent Geroux, $60,000.
12—Gotta Go Mo, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Hard to Stay Notgo, by More Than Ready. ($425,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Esler, Kristen L and Esler, Matt, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $20,000.
5— Victory Kingdom (AUS), m, 5, Animal Kingdom–Victory Party, by Yankee Victor, O-Team Valor International, B-Team Valor Pty Ltd, $10,000.
Also Ran: Dixieincandyland, Catch a Bid, Queen of Shades, Can the Queen, Epic Idea, Gogo Shoes, Dendrobia, Buff’s in Love, Bath And Tennis (IRE).
Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)
Margins: NO, NO, 1 1/4.
Odds: 2.30, 5.50, 3.70.
 
HILLTOP S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 5-14.
3—ALDA, f, 3, Munnings–Soldata, by Maria’s Mon. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-John R. Velazquez, $60,000.
2—Seasons, f, 3, Tapit–Winter Memories, by El Prado (IRE). O-LNJ Foxwoods and Phillips Racing Partnership, B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY), $20,000.
10—Arm Candy, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Chilly Fashion, by Artie Schiller. ($75,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $70,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna and Kurz Equine Investments, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $10,000.
Also Ran: Mia Martina, Bubbles On Ice (IRE), Tracy Flick, Phantom Vision, Speed Lane, Serenade a Kitten, Journeytothemoon, Proper Attire.
Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
Margins: NK, NO, 2.
Odds: 7.70, 6.50, 12.40.

