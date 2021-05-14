North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 14

|HILLTOP S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 5-14.
|3—
|ALDA, f, 3, Munnings–Soldata, by Maria’s Mon. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-John R. Velazquez, $60,000.
|2—
|Seasons, f, 3, Tapit–Winter Memories, by El Prado (IRE). O-LNJ Foxwoods and Phillips Racing Partnership, B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY), $20,000.
|10—
|Arm Candy, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Chilly Fashion, by Artie Schiller. ($75,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $70,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna and Kurz Equine Investments, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Mia Martina, Bubbles On Ice (IRE), Tracy Flick, Phantom Vision, Speed Lane, Serenade a Kitten, Journeytothemoon, Proper Attire.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|Margins: NK, NO, 2.
|Odds: 7.70, 6.50, 12.40.
