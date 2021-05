North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 2

CONFUCIUS SAY S., CT, $76,150, 3YO/UP, 7F, 5-1.

3—

V. I. P. TICKET, h, 5, Windsor Castle–Touring Hong Kong, by Cherokee’s Boy. O-ARD Racing Stables, B-Dr Alexandro Rubim Dias (MD), T-Jeremiah O’Dwyer, J-Gerald Almodovar, $45,690.

7—

Mean Bean, g, 9, Garnered–Distinctly Spring, by Distinctive Pro. O-Glenn N Harrison, B-Jessica Ryan Loy (WV), $15,230.

8—

Final Say, g, 5, Violence–Holy Princess, by Holy Bull. ($90,000 ’17 KEESEP; $470,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-James C Wolf, B-Nancy L Terhune & Ernest C Frohboese (WV), $8,377.

Also Ran: Rush to the Castle, North Atlantic, Penguin Power, Hero’s Man, Rocket Appeal.

Winning Time: 1:27 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, 4HF, 2 3/4.