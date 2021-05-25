North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 25

WILL ROGERS S., WRD, $55,000, 3YO, C/G, 1M, 5-25.

7—

NUMBER ONE DUDE, g, 3, American Lion–Ebony Uno, by Macho Uno. O-Terry Westemeir, B-Terry J Westemeir (OK), T-Kari Craddock, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $33,000.

2—

You’reobadboy, g, 3, Affirmatif–Valentine’s Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Liz Horner, B-Hobby Horse Farm, Inc (OK), $11,000.

5—

Just Chillin, g, 3, Latent Heat–Stilled, by Quiet American. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (OK), $6,050.

Also Ran: Okie Union, J B’s Legacy, Spirit of Spoatie, Winners Luck, Euroexit.

Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 5 1/4, 5, 2HF.