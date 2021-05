North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 27

MINNESOTA H.B.P.A. DISTAFF S., CBY, $48,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-27.

6—

BEST KEPT SECRET, m, 5, Line of David–Secretsoftheheart, by Put It Back. O-Tracy Hersman, B-Flying H Stables, LLC (KY), T-Robert N. Cline, J-Kelsi Harr, $30,000.

5—

Beach Flower, m, 8, Flower Alley–Hogan Beach, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($30,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Robertson, Hugh H, Mentz, John, and Larson, Jeff, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), $10,000.

3—

Apple Dapple, m, 5, Munnings–Maria Donna, by With Approval. O-Sprick, Cheryl and Bremer, Richard, B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (IA), $5,000.

Also Ran: Baroness Vontrappe.

Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (sy)

Margins: HD, 16 1/4, 3/4.