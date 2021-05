North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 28

BEST OF OHIO BABST/PALACIOS MEMORIAL S., BTP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-28.

5—

ALTISSIMO, g, 8, Noble Causeway–Great Goin Rose, by Albert the Great. O-Lavrich, Nancy and Zielinski, Ronald, B-Nancy J Lavrich & Niknar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Richard Zielinski, J-Ronald Dale Allen, Jr., $60,000.

4—

Chief Randel, c, 4, Fiber Sonde–She Could Be Good, by Daylight Savings. O-Harry D Waite, B-Harry D Waite & Ronald C Waite (OH), $20,000.

6—

Going With Style, g, 5, Overanalyze–Kellys on a Mishon, by Equality. O-Watershed Racing LLC, B-Watershed Bloodstock LLC (OH), $10,000.

Also Ran: I Wanna Win, It’s Official, Liberate, Buckeye Bullet, Into the Out, Dare Day.

Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (sy)

Margins: 1 1/4, 1 3/4, 3 1/4.