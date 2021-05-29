North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 29

|AUDUBON S., CD, $150,000, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 5-29.
|6—
|CELLIST, c, 3, Big Blue Kitten–Cello, by English Channel. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-George R. Arnold, II, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $91,140.
|1—
|Palazzi, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Kindle, by Indian Charlie. ($375,000 ’18 KEENOV; $510,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-John C Oxley, B-HnR Nothhaft Horseracing LLC & Pioneerof the Nile Syndicate (KY), $29,400.
|8—
|Royal Prince, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Rose and Shine, by Mr. Sekiguchi. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Sandra Sexton and Silver Fern Farm (KY), $14,700.
|Also Ran: Hidden Enemy (IRE), Like the King, Holy Vow, Cave Hill.
|Winning Time: 1:51 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3/4, 2HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.80, 4.10, 3.90.
|BLAME S., CD, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 5-29.
|1—
|MIGHTY HEART, c, 4, Dramedy–Emma’s Bullseye, by City Place. O-Lawrence Cordes, B-Larry Cordes (ON), T-Josie Carroll, J-James Graham, $92,070.
|3—
|Night Ops, h, 5, Warrior’s Reward–Bear All, by Kitalpha. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $29,700.
|2—
|Sprawl, c, 4, City Zip–Amen Again, by Awesome Again. O-Claiborne Farm and Dilschneider, Adele B, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $14,850.
|Also Ran: American Dubai, South Bend, Guest Suite.
|Winning Time: 1:50 (ft)
|Margins: NO, HD, 2.
|Odds: 9.70, 1.50, 1.90.
|SHAWNEE S., CD, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 5-29.
|7—
|ENVOUTANTE, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Enchante, by Bluegrass Cat. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Walking L Thoroughbreds, LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Jumping Jack Racing LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $90,210.
|4—
|Miss Bigly, m, 5, Gemologist–Miss Puzzle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). ($120,000 ’16 KEENOV; $20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Agave Racing Stable and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-SF Bloodstock (KY), $29,100.
|8—
|Paris Lights, f, 4, Curlin–Paris Bikini, by Bernardini. O-WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $14,550.
|Also Ran: High Regard, Microcap, Istan Council, La Renoleta (ARG), Goodbye Earl.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 3 1/4, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 9.90, 4.40.
|ARISTIDES S., CD, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 5-29.
|3—
|BANGO, c, 4, Congrats–Josaka, by Smart Strike. O-Tamaroak Partners LLC, B-Tamaroak Stable (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $88,350.
|6—
|Long Range Toddy, h, 5, Take Charge Indy–Pleasant Song, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Willis Horton Racing LLC (KY), $28,500.
|9—
|Sir Alfred James, g, 5, Munnings–Super Phoebe, by Malabar Gold. O-Mount Joy Stables, Inc, McLean, Pope, McLean, Marc and McLean, Jr, Pope, B-Mt Joy Stables, Pope McLean, Marc McLean & Pope McLean Jr (KY), $14,250.
|Also Ran: Mojo Man, Tough Love, Royal Daaher, Empire of Gold, Haunt, Tap It to Win, Edgemont Road.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 4.30, 23.00, 5.50.
|MR. PROSPECTOR S., MTH, $108,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-29.
|1—
|WIND OF CHANGE (BRZ), h, 6, Forestry–Academia Real, by Banker’s Gold. O-Daniel Alonso, B-Haras Sao Jose Da Serra (BRZ), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-J.C. Diaz, Jr., $60,000.
|3—
|Golden Brown, g, 6, Offlee Wild–Suzee Sunrise, by Chester House. ($22,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-ABL Stable, Bossone, Dominic and Donnelly, Peter, B-Esther de Jong (NJ), $28,000.
|7—
|Always Sunshine, g, 9, West Acre–Sunny Again, by Awesome Again. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Gilbert G Campbell (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Royal Urn, Absentee, Awesome Anywhere.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (sy)
|Margins: 6 1/4, 3/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 2.30, 15.90, 3.20.
|DOUGLAS PARK OVERNIGHT S., CD, $85,500, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 5-29.
|8—
|SET PIECE (GB), g, 5, Dansili (GB)–Portodora, by Kingmambo. O-Juddmonte Farms Inc., B-Juddmonte Farms (East) Ltd. (GB), T-Brad Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $45,570.
|4—
|Ramsey Solution, g, 5, Real Solution–Dynarhythm, by Dynaformer. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $21,700.
|2—
|Another Mystery, h, 5, Temple City–Ioya Two, by Lord at War (ARG). O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IL), $7,350.
|Also Ran: Gray’s Fable, Parlor, Artemus Eagle, Pioneer Spirit.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (gd)
|Margins: 4, 1, NO.
|Odds: 1.20, 2.70, 10.60.
