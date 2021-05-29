North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 29

AUDUBON S., CD, $150,000, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 5-29.

6—

CELLIST, c, 3, Big Blue Kitten–Cello, by English Channel. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-George R. Arnold, II, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $91,140.

1—

Palazzi, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Kindle, by Indian Charlie. ($375,000 ’18 KEENOV; $510,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-John C Oxley, B-HnR Nothhaft Horseracing LLC & Pioneerof the Nile Syndicate (KY), $29,400.

8—

Royal Prince, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Rose and Shine, by Mr. Sekiguchi. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Sandra Sexton and Silver Fern Farm (KY), $14,700.

Also Ran: Hidden Enemy (IRE), Like the King, Holy Vow, Cave Hill.

Winning Time: 1:51 2/5 (gd)

Margins: 3/4, 2HF, 3/4.