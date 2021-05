North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 3

MIRANDA DIANE S., WRD, $55,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-3.

4—

LADY ORCHID, m, 5, Oratory–Burst of Life, by Soto. O-Lori L Bravo, B-Lori L Bravo (OK), T-Francisco Bravo, J-Floyd Wethey, Jr., $33,000.

3—

Pretty Britches, m, 6, Chitoz–Possetively Pretty, by Posse. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Lyn W Aldridge (OK), $11,000.

7—

Sweet Mary M, f, 4, Alternation–So Sweet, by More Than Ready. O-Browning, Hal and Faulkner, David, B-Hal Browning & Dave Faulkner (OK), $6,050.

Also Ran: Dipping In, Country Daisy, La Morena, Polly Tiz.

Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)

Margins: 2, 3 3/4, NO.