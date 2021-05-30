North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 30

PARADISE CREEK S., BEL, $93,000, 3YO, 7F, 5-30.

1—

BEREN, c, 3, Weigelia–Silmaril, by Diamond. O-Quick, Susan C and Feifarek, Christopher J, B-Susan C Quick & Christopher J Feifarek (PA), T-Robert E. Reid, Jr., J-Eric Cancel, $55,000.

5—

Three Two Zone, c, 3, Street Sense–Star Rating (IRE), by Dansili (GB). ($50,000 ’19 KEESEP; $20,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Alonzo Racing, LLC, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $20,000.

4—

Thin White Duke, g, 3, Dominus–Aberdeen Alley, by Distorted Humor. O-Gleaves, Philip A, Crist, Steven, deRegt, Ken and Hilliard, Bryan, B-Phil Gleaves (NY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Fauci.

Winning Time: 1:23 (sy)

Margins: 10 3/4, NO, 7HF.