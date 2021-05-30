North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 30

|PARADISE CREEK S., BEL, $93,000, 3YO, 7F, 5-30.
|1—
|BEREN, c, 3, Weigelia–Silmaril, by Diamond. O-Quick, Susan C and Feifarek, Christopher J, B-Susan C Quick & Christopher J Feifarek (PA), T-Robert E. Reid, Jr., J-Eric Cancel, $55,000.
|5—
|Three Two Zone, c, 3, Street Sense–Star Rating (IRE), by Dansili (GB). ($50,000 ’19 KEESEP; $20,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Alonzo Racing, LLC, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Thin White Duke, g, 3, Dominus–Aberdeen Alley, by Distorted Humor. O-Gleaves, Philip A, Crist, Steven, deRegt, Ken and Hilliard, Bryan, B-Phil Gleaves (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Fauci.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (sy)
|Margins: 10 3/4, NO, 7HF.
|Odds: 1.00, 2.60, 9.50.
|FANCY BUCKLES S., CT, $76,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 5-29.
|10—
|OUR DIAMOND GIRL, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Go For Diamonds (MEX), by Victorioso (MEX). O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Tim Grams & Judy Grams (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Fredy Peltroche, $45,900.
|8—
|College Kid, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Scholarly Pursuit, by Songandaprayer. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $15,300.
|4—
|Good Karma, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Ad Muster, by Dixie Union. O-Brown, Nicole and Brown, Ronney W, B-Ronney W Brown & Nicole Freeland (WV), $8,415.
|Also Ran: Nice n’ Broad, Three Bops, Coach Rube, Chiefs Kingdom, Unaquoi, Nellysford, Gandhi’s Castle.
|Winning Time: :52 4/5 (my)
|Margins: 1HF, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 5.30, 11.10, 9.10.
|POLITELY S., MTH, $76,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 5-30.
|6—
|MISS AURAMET, m, 5, Uncaptured–Hello Rosie, by Yes It’s True. ($42,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $135,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Marion G Montanari (FL), T-Kathleen O’Connell, J-Dylan Davis, $45,000.
|5—
|Bronx Beauty, m, 6, Liaison–Forever Sunshine, by Rockport Harbor. O-2W Stables LLC, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $15,000.
|12—
|No Mercy Percy, m, 7, Put It Back–Ariel Actress, by Noactor. O-Endsley Oaks Farm, Inc, B-Endsley Oaks Farm, Inc (FL), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Introduced, Tracy Ann’s Legacy, Honey I’m Good, Beaux Arts.
|Winning Time: :57 3/5 (sy)
|Margins: 2, 6, HF.
|Odds: 3.70, 5.10, 14.90.
|MUSICAL ROMANCE S., GP, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 5-29.
|2—
|SOUND MACHINE, f, 4, Into Mischief–Ava Pie, by Distorted Humor. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Farm III (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Edgard J. Zayas, $45,105.
|8—
|Bramble Berry, f, 4, Brethren–Regal Rose, by Empire Maker. O-Zabrowski, Dan and Zabrowski, Ryan, B-Ballybrit Stable LLC (FL), $14,550.
|3—
|Merseyside, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Twice by Sunday, by Sky Mesa. O-All In Line Stables LLC, B-All In Line Stables, LLC (FL), $7,275.
|Also Ran: Heiressall, Starship Bonita, Our Fantasy, Ms Meshak, Loriloupies.
|Winning Time: 1:17 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1, NK.
|Odds: 2.20, 18.80, 33.70.
|BOB BRYANT S., PRM, $62,250, 3YO, F, 6F, 5-29.
|5—
|KELA’S TURN, f, 3, Kela–Lauren’s Turn, by Lion Heart. O-Loretta McClintock, B-Loretta McClintock (IA), T-Henry Guillory, Jr., J-Shane Laviolette, $37,350.
|3—
|Shesabidformidable, f, 3, Formidable–Bid of Vengence, by Stephen Got Even. ($5,500 ’19 IOWSEP). O-Clark, Dick R and Otto Farms, Inc, B-Robert Benda (IA), $12,450.
|4—
|Bossy Moment, f, 3, Street Boss–Careless Moment, by Successful Appeal. ($77,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $50,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H Allen Poindeter (IA), $6,225.
|Also Ran: Charm and Sarcasm, Tapthatluck, Ready to Get Loud.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 4, 1.
|Odds: 0.05, 46.80, 12.40.
|DINE S., SRP, $52,992, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 5-30.
|1—
|IZERIGHT, g, 3, Right Rigger–Vowsmakemeblush, by Desert God. O-Gaylon McGee, B-Gaylon McGee (NM), T-Bart G. Hone, J-Miguel A. Perez, $33,120.
|8—
|Awesome Storm, g, 3, Awesome Indian–Roxyana, by Sky Mesa. ($15,000 ’19 RUIAUG). O-Fincher Racing LLC and Allen, Norman W, B-Jay L Taylor & PAULETTE TAYLOR (NM), $11,040.
|5—
|Marking Time, f, 3, Marking–Playoftheday, by Attila’s Storm. O-Centurion Racing Partners, LLC, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $5,520.
|Also Ran: Cheese Tray, Digger’s Gold, Delbert Too.
|Winning Time: 1:18 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, HF, 3.
|Odds: 2.10, 3.40, 2.90.
|SAN JUAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS S., SRP, $51,870, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 5-30.
|5—
|MAGIC MOSCO, g, 4, Musketier (GER)–Magic Forty Won, by Forty Won. O-Valdez-Cabral, Jr, Martin M and Rounseville, Frenda D, B-Andy Stronach (KY), T-Martin Valdez-Cabral, Jr., J-Francisco Amparan, $32,760.
|7—
|Gorky Park, g, 4, Twirling Candy–Emotional Storm, by Storm Boot. ($25,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Alfred Alvarado, B-High Five Racing Stables II, LLC (KY), $10,920.
|6—
|Clavichord, g, 5, Super Saver–Solo Piano, by Empire Maker. ($15,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Dilly Dilly Racing, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $5,460.
|Also Ran: L. A. Tower, Numerologist, Top of the Game, Del Argent.
|Winning Time: 1:51 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 10 3/4, 5, 9.
|Odds: 26.40, 4.30, 2.20.
|VIRGINIA GOLD CUP S., GRM, $50,000, 5YO/UP, 32FT, 5-29.
|7—
|SCHOODIC, g, 11, Tiznow–Aunt Henny, by Hennessy. O-Mrs John RS Fisher, B-Edith R Dixon (KY), T-Jack Fisher, J-Hadden Frost, $30,000.
|9—
|Tomgarrow (IRE), g, 7, Aizavoski (IRE)–Roomier (IRE), by Bienamado. (6,000EUR ’14 TATNNH; 30,000EUR 2017 TATJUN; 60,000GBP 2019 GUKMAY). O-Leipers Fork Steeplechasers, B-Mrs Kay Curtis (IRE), $9,000.
|3—
|Flaming Sword (IRE), g, 7, Gold Well (GB)–Tricky Present (IRE), by Presenting (GB). O-Fat Chance Farm, B-S. D. Hemstock (IRE), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Royal Ruse, Great Road, Road to Oz, Renegade River, Jaleo (GER), Mystic Strike.
|Winning Time: 8:31 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 5HF, 3.
|Odds: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00.
