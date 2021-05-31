North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 31

|TEXAS DERBY, LS, $300,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 5-31.
|5—
|WARRANT, c, 3, Constitution–Whisper Number, by First Samurai. O-Twin Creek Racing Stables, LLC, B-Twin Creeks Farm (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $180,000.
|4—
|Mr. Wireless, g, 3, Dialed In–Voussoir, by Arch. O-Lapczenski, Jon and JIL Stable, B-John Kerber & Iveta Kerber (KY), $60,000.
|2—
|Rightandjust, c, 3, Awesome Again–Pussyfoot, by Tiznow. O-Wayne T Davis, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $33,000.
|Also Ran: Super Stock, Dreamer’s Disease, First Avenue, Scarred, Say It Ain’t Soni, It’s My House, Get Her Number.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (sy)
|Margins: 3/4, 1, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 2.90, 14.20, 7.00.
|COMMENTATOR S., BEL, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-31.
|5—
|BANKIT, h, 5, Central Banker–Sister in Arms, by Colonel John. ($85,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $260,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Hidden Brook Farm, LLC & Blue Devil Racing (NY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Jose Lezcano, $110,000.
|6—
|Danny California, g, 6, Afleet Alex–Cinco de Mayo Mio, by El Corredor. O-Dubb, Michael and Murphy, Karen A, B-West Point Thoroughbreds & 3C Thoroughbreds (NY), $40,000.
|2—
|Winners Laugh, c, 4, Broken Vow–Bridgehampton, by Bernardini. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Captain Bombastic, Mr. Buff, Sea Foam.
|Winning Time: 1:34 2/5 (my)
|Margins: 13 1/4, 3/4, 3.
|Odds: 2.45, 25.25, 13.40.
|CRITICAL EYE H., BEL, $200,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-31.
|8—
|BANK STING, f, 4, Central Banker–Bee in a Bonnet, by Precise End. O-Hidden Brook Farm, McMahon, Joseph G and McMahon, Anne, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), T-John P. Terranova II, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $110,000.
|9—
|Good Credence, f, 4, Jimmy Creed–Undertheinfluence, by Indy Wind. ($26,000 ’18 KEESEP; $110,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Thoroughbred Investment Fund and Donnelly, Peter, B-Bill Frothinger (NY), $40,000.
|4—
|Mrs. Orb, m, 6, Orb–Gypsy Angel, by Silver Train. ($30,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Ruggeri Stable, Coburn, Richard, Script R Farm and Miceli, Michael, B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Timeless Journey, Dancing Kiki, Espresso Shot, Singular Sensation.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (my)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 9, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 4.20, 2.80, 2.15.
|OUIJA BOARD DISTAFF, LS, $200,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-31.
|1—
|LAURA’S LIGHT, f, 4, Constitution–Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. ($95,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Gary Barber, B-Golden Pedigree LLC (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Florent Geroux, $120,000.
|6—
|Raven’s Cry (IRE), f, 4, Raven’s Pass–Sagami, by Street Cry (IRE). (58,000EUR ’18 GOFORB). O-Martin S Schwartz, B-Tullpark Limited (IRE), $40,000.
|3—
|Curlin’s Journey, m, 6, Curlin–Kiss My Swiss, by Swiss Yodeler. O-Crognale, Tony and Dullano, Fred, B-Pay Me Stables (KY), $22,000.
|Also Ran: Summer in Saratoga, Gold Included.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (sy)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 6, 1.
|Odds: 0.80, 2.20, 6.50.
|BOUWERIE S., BEL, $125,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 5-31.
|1—
|BETSY BLUE, f, 3, Tonalist–Honest to Betsy, by Yonaguska. O-Cloud Nine Stable LLC, B-Blue Devil Racing Stable, LLC (NY), T-Linda Rice, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $68,750.
|5—
|Secret Love, f, 3, Not This Time–Exotic Design, by A.P. Indy. ($19,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $270,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Nedlaw Stable, B-Sequel Stallions NY & Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings, LLC (NY), $25,000.
|2—
|Beach Banker, f, 3, Bank Heist–Beach, by Tapit. O-Peter Kazamias, B-Kaz Hill Farm (NY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Rainbow Gal, Pay Grade, Laobanonaprayer.
|Winning Time: 1:24 1/5 (my)
|Margins: 5 1/4, 3 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 3.05, 1.50, 52.75.
|MIKE LEE S., BEL, $125,000, 3YO, 7F, 5-31.
|6—
|RIVER DOG, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Sterling Forest, by Forest Wildcat. O-Robert G Hahn, B-Robert Hahn (NY), T-Jeremiah C. Englehart, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $68,750.
|2—
|Market Alert, g, 3, D’ Funnybone–Shakaleena, by Silver Deputy. O-WellSpring Stables, B-Wellspring Stables (NY), $25,000.
|4—
|Lobsta, c, 3, Emcee–Salty Little Sis, by Chief Seattle. O-Eddie F’s Racing, B-Fedwell farm (NY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Excellent Timing, Dr. Blute, Devious Mo.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (my)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 3HF, NK.
|Odds: 0.80, 16.60, 22.70.
|MOUNT VERNON S., BEL, $121,250, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-31.
|3—
|ROBIN SPARKLES, f, 4, Elusive Quality–My Sparky, by Dehere. ($30,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Michael Schrader, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), T-Bruce R. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $68,750.
|4—
|Kilkea, f, 4, Blame–Miz Topgallant, by Mizzen Mast. ($65,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Eden Farm (NY), $25,000.
|7—
|Vienna Code, f, 4, Fast Anna–Encryption Code, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Williams, Andrew O and Inniss, Lenox, B-Joan Wilmarth & Anthony Grey LLC (NY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Light in the Sky, Dancingwthdaffodls.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (my)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, HF.
|Odds: 0.35, 4.30, 15.50.
|KINGSTON S., BEL, $108,750, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 5-31.
|10—
|VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD, g, 6, Country Day–Hollywood and Wine, by Tactical Cat. ($5,000 ’15 FTNOCT; $10,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Noda Brothers, LLC, B-Harry L Landry (NY), T-Orlando Noda, J-Dylan Davis, $68,750.
|6—
|Control Group, h, 7, Posse–We Kept Her, by Victory Gallop. ($27,000 ’14 FTNOCT; $15,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Catapano, Frank and Primpas, Nicholas, B-Colts Neck Stable & Alan Goldberg (NY), $25,000.
|5—
|Mo Ready, g, 4, Uncle Mo–Ready and Good, by More Than Ready. O-Repole Stable, B-Repole Stable Inc (NY), $15,000.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (my)
|Margins: 5 1/4, 22.
|Odds: 2.45, 0.80, 1.85.
|ALL AMERICAN S., GG, $100,450, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-31.
|5—
|NAVY ARMED GUARD, g, 6, Midshipman–Black Java, by Pine Bluff. ($47,000 2017 OBSAPR; $60,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Boardshorts Stables, LLC, B-George Pruette & Philip Coomer (KY), T-Quinn Howey, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $60,000.
|4—
|Cupid’s Claws, g, 6, Kitten’s Joy–Primetimevalentine, by Affirmed. ($90,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Flawless Racing, Masino Racing Stable, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), $20,000.
|3—
|Zestful, g, 6, Ghostzapper–Sweet Relish, by Smoke Glacken. ($100,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Shanderella Stables, Glatt, Mark, Haramoto, Danny, Haramoto, Doreen and Kawahara, Sheldon, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Indian Peak, Harmon, Anyportinastorm.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 2HF, 5.
|Odds: 3.40, 7.90, 2.00.
|MEMORIAL DAY SPRINT S., LS, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-31.
|5—
|OUR IRIS ROSE, f, 4, Ghostzapper–Rose’s Desert, by Desert God. O-Joe R Peacock, Jr, B-Joe R Peacock (KY), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Richard E. Eramia, $60,000.
|3—
|Mundaye Call, f, 4, Into Mischief–Reve d’Amour, by Warrior’s Reward. ($950,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Ain’t No Elmers, f, 4, Goldencents–Voussoir, by Arch. O-Kerber, John E, Kerber, Iveta and Lapczenski, Jon, B-John Kerber (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Palio Flag, His Glory.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4, HD.
|Odds: 23.20, 0.40, 4.00.
|CHAMBERLAIN BRIDGE S., LS, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 5-31.
|8—
|MY BOANERGES, g, 5, Diabolical–Rules Like a Girl, by Roman Ruler. O-Nancy L Lock, B-Nancy Lock (NM), T-Dallas E. Keen, J-Rodolfo Guerra, $60,000.
|2—
|Share the Upside, g, 6, Maclean’s Music–Mystic Silver, by Silver Deputy. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura) and Windsor Boys Racing, LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (ON), $20,000.
|6—
|Texas Wedge, g, 6, Colonel John–Callmenancy, by Political Force. ($27,000 ’16 KEESEP; $30,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Altamira Racing Stable, Rafter JR Ranch LLC, STD Racing Stable and Miller, A, B-Nancy Shuford (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Seven Scents, Chaos Theory, Tempt Fate, Shangroyal.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 4.60, 2.10, 3.10.
|SPRUCE FIR H., MTH, $76,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-31.
|2—
|PRINCESS GEORGIA, m, 6, El Padrino–Vodka High, by Mount McKinley. O-C J Racing, B-Reeve Schley III (NJ), T-Calixto Juarez, J-Carlos J. Hernandez, $45,000.
|6—
|Diamond Play, m, 8, E Dubai–Forbidden Isle, by Belong to Me. O-A R M Racing LLC and Luchento, Carol, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $15,000.
|4—
|Groovy Surprise, f, 4, Giant Surprise–Good and Groovy, by Good and Tough. O-Hope H Jones, B-Hope Haskell Jones (NJ), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Dantastic, Crazy Daisy, Roselba, Postino’s Champion.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, HF.
|Odds: 4.90, 3.90, 2.30.
|GRAY’S LAKE S., PRM, $62,250, 3YO, C/G, 6F, 5-31.
|6—
|SIR WALLY WALLY, g, 3, Revolutionary–Paws Up, by Posse. O-Midnight Thoroughbreds, LLC, Parenza Farms LLC and Deterding, Mark, B-Midnight Thoroughbreds, LLC (IA), T-Kelly R. Von Hemel, J-Glenn W. Corbett, $37,350.
|2—
|Time Goes On, c, 3, Not This Time–Dawnie Macho, by Macho Uno. O-Albaugh Family Stables LLC, B-Albaugh Family Stables (IA), $12,450.
|5—
|Cowboy Casanova, g, 3, Palace–Swiss Key, by Rocky Bar. ($50,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter (IA), $6,225.
|Also Ran: Nosbor, Oscar Winner Wally, Greedy Creedy.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 3.80, 2.10, 8.30.
