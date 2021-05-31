North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 31

TEXAS DERBY, LS, $300,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 5-31.

5—

WARRANT, c, 3, Constitution–Whisper Number, by First Samurai. O-Twin Creek Racing Stables, LLC, B-Twin Creeks Farm (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $180,000.

4—

Mr. Wireless, g, 3, Dialed In–Voussoir, by Arch. O-Lapczenski, Jon and JIL Stable, B-John Kerber & Iveta Kerber (KY), $60,000.

2—

Rightandjust, c, 3, Awesome Again–Pussyfoot, by Tiznow. O-Wayne T Davis, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $33,000.

Also Ran: Super Stock, Dreamer’s Disease, First Avenue, Scarred, Say It Ain’t Soni, It’s My House, Get Her Number.

Winning Time: 1:45 (sy)

Margins: 3/4, 1, 1 3/4.