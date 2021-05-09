North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 9

|FRAN’S VALENTINE S., SA, $98,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 5-9.
|1—
|LEGGS GALORE, f, 4, Bayern–Cashing Tickets, by Indian Charlie. O-William Sims, B-William J Sims (CA), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $60,000.
|5—
|Warren’s Showtime, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), $20,000.
|6—
|Pulpit Rider, m, 6, Lucky Pulpit–Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. O-Williams, Mr and Mrs Larry D, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Kristi’s Tiger.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 3HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 2.00, 0.70, 4.00.
|GOLD FEVER S., BEL, $97,000, 3YO, 6F, 5-9.
|1—
|BEREN, c, 3, Weigelia–Silmaril, by Diamond. O-Quick, Susan C and Feifarek, Christopher J, B-Susan C Quick & Christopher J Feifarek (PA), T-Robert E. Reid, Jr., J-Manuel Franco, $55,000.
|6—
|Candy Man Rocket, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Kenny Lane, by Forestry. ($250,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc, B-R S Evans (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Doubleoseven, g, 3, Hard Spun–Great Hostess, by Great Notion. O-David McCarty, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $12,000.
|Also Ran: The Wolfman, American Gentleman, Roderick.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 6HF, 1.
|Odds: 3.30, 1.95, 21.80.
|COIN COLLECTOR S., CT, $76,000, 3YO, 4 1/2F, 5-8.
|8—
|GOLDEN KEY, g, 3, Uncle Lino–Golden Debutante, by Malibu Moon. O-Ronney W Brown, B-Francis W Daniel III & Ronney W Brown (WV), T-Ronney W. Brown, J-Luis Angel Batista, $45,600.
|2—
|Social Chic, g, 3, Upstart–Tres Chic, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Smart Angle LLP, B-James Franklin Miller (WV), $15,200.
|6—
|Spurn, c, 3, Hunt Crossing–Tor, by Rock Slide. O-Gerasimos Moschonas, B-Ronald R Kilbourne (WV), $8,360.
|Also Ran: Youthinkthatsfunny, Candy Invasion, Missionsninetynine, Allen Can Do It, Just Gets Better, Fiber Strong.
|Winning Time: :52 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: NK, HF, 1.
|Odds: 2.20, 1.50, 4.40.
|JACK COLE S., SRP, $48,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 5-8.
|2—
|WEST DAWN, g, 4, Train Rider Blues–It’s a Rainbow, by Menifee. O-Marina Velazquez, B-Freda Howard McSwane (NM), T-Rafael S. Barraza, J-Enrique Portillo Gomez, $30,000.
|6—
|Jet N G, g, 6, Mr. Trieste–Book the Cat, by Tabasco Cat. O-Maurcenia Cross, B-Maurcenia Cross & Gary Cross (NM), $10,000.
|3—
|Thunder Dome, g, 7, Dome–Lauren Lynn, by Hadif. O-Carson, Sr W D, Carson, M H and Leach Racing LLC, B-Frank Richardson & Mooring (NM), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Strawberry Whisky, Mister Kowen, Ancient Land.
|Winning Time: 1:18 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 5HF, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 2.00, 2.10, 1.80.
Leave a Reply