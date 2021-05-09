North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 9

GOLD FEVER S., BEL, $97,000, 3YO, 6F, 5-9.

1—

BEREN, c, 3, Weigelia–Silmaril, by Diamond. O-Quick, Susan C and Feifarek, Christopher J, B-Susan C Quick & Christopher J Feifarek (PA), T-Robert E. Reid, Jr., J-Manuel Franco, $55,000.

6—

Candy Man Rocket, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Kenny Lane, by Forestry. ($250,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc, B-R S Evans (KY), $20,000.

4—

Doubleoseven, g, 3, Hard Spun–Great Hostess, by Great Notion. O-David McCarty, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $12,000.

Also Ran: The Wolfman, American Gentleman, Roderick.

Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)

Margins: NO, 6HF, 1.