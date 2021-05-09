Preakness draw postponed to May 11

Following Sunday’s developing story of Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Medina Spirit’s testing positive for betamethasone, the draw for the $1 million Preakness S. (G1) has been pushed back a day at Pimlico. Instead of Monday as originally scheduled, the Maryland Jockey Club announced that the Preakness draw is now set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. (ET).

The postponement comes as track officials review the case of Medina Spirit, whose trainer, Bob Baffert, also plans to run Concert Tour in Saturday’s middle jewel of the Triple Crown. Baffert revealed Sunday morning that his record-breaking seventh Derby winner’s postrace test came back positive, and the Hall of Famer stated his intent to “fight it tooth and nail.”

Churchill Downs then announced that Baffert was suspended from racing there with immediate effect. An ensuing statement from the Maryland Jockey Club indicated that a decision on Medina Spirit’s Preakness entry was pending.

In addition to the Baffert pair, the Preakness is expected to attract Midnight Bourbon and Keepmeinmind, the respective sixth and seventh from the Derby; Chad Brown’s duo of Risk Taking and Crowded Trade; Japan’s France Go de Ina; Rombauer; Unbridled Honor; and Ram.

Entries for Friday’s Black-Eyed Susan Day card were likewise postponed a day, from Sunday to Monday. Baffert’s Beautiful Gift is among the probables for the $250,000 Black-Eyed Susan (G2). Other stakes on tap Friday are the $250,000 Pimlico Special (G3), $150,000 Allaire duPont Distaff (G3), $150,000 Miss Preakness (G3), $100,000 Hilltop, and the $100,000 The Very One.

Saturday’s Preakness undercard includes the $250,000 Dinner Party (G2) (formerly the Dixie), $200,000 Chick Lang (G3), $150,000 Maryland Sprint (G3), $150,000 Gallorette (G3), $100,000 Sir Barton, $100,000 James W. Murphy, $100,000 Skipat, $100,000 Jim McKay Turf Sprint, and a Grade 1 event for Arabians.