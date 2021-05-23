Sconsin rolls in Winning Colors; Temple City Terror edges Dalika in Keertana

After rallying boldly to the lead in midstretch, Sconsin drew away to a convincing win in Saturday’s $150,000 Winning Colors S. (G3) at Churchill Downs. The Lloyd Madison Farms homebred four-year-old filly notched her second career stakes victory when completing the six-furlong distance in a snappy 1:08.80.

Tyler Gaffalione was up for Greg Foley on the 11-10 second choice. Last seen posting a good second in the May 1 Derby City Distaff (G1), Sconsin confirmed herself as a top female sprinter with the 3 1/4-length decision.

Rising Seas showed the way from the starting gate, establishing splits in :21.72 and :44.55 while being chased by 3-5 favorite Frank’s Rockette, who rushed forward to contest the pace after breaking a step slowly.

Sconsin settled in fourth, about three lengths back after the opening quarter-mile, and launched her bid on the far turn. She had all the momentum entering the stretch, easily blowing past the leaders with about a furlong remaining, and won in hand late.

Rising Seas held second at 14-1, a half-length better than Frank’s Rockette. Headland and Tipsy Gal completed the order.

By Include, Sconsin is the first stakes winner from the Tiznow mare Sconnie. The bay filly earned her first stakes victory in the Eight Belles S. (G2) at Churchill Downs last fall, and she’s placed in two other black-type events.

Sconsin has now earned $546,512 from a 12-4-3-1 record.

Foley said the June 19 Roxelana S. at Churchill Downs is likely next, adding that the Ballerina S. (G1) at Saratoga is a probable target later this summer.

Later on the Downs After Dark program, Temple City Terror got up in the final strides of the $110,000 Keertana S. It didn’t come easy, but the five-year-old mare notched her first stakes triumph when prevailing by three-quarters of a length.

Adam Beschizza was up for owner Pocket Aces Racing and trainer Brendan Walsh. After rallying desperately to catch pacesetter Dalika, Temple City Terror finished the 1 1/2-mile turf affair in 2:29.57. She left the starting gate as the 5-1 fourth choice among nine runners.

It was a tough beat for Dalika, who led the sizable margin before being nailed late. The 3-1 second choice was three lengths clear of 39-1 outsider Tweety Show. Next came 2-1 favorite Pass the Plate, Delta’s Kingdom, First Course, Sursum Code, Naomi Broadway, and Cambeliza.

Temple City Terror improved her career ledger to 20-4-4-3, $288,401. The daughter of Temple City was bred in Kentucky by Upson Downs Farm, and she hails from the More Than Ready mare It Takes Two.