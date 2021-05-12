Spot Plays April 13

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Princess Pinky, 7-2
|(4th) Emirates Affair, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Jerrid, 7-2
|(5th) Abogada, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Victory Biz, 9-2
|(6th) Noble El Sid, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Shades of Truth, 3-1
|(4th) Dolder Grand, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) Musical Man, 3-1
|(7th) Smooth Colliery, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Simply Perfect, 3-1
|(4th) New Every Morning, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Last Leaf, 3-1
|(5th) Vow Me Now, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(5th) Shofar, 7-2
|(8th) Talktomejustice, 8-1
|Lone Star Park
|(3rd) Tiz Showbiz, 3-1
|(5th) Kitty’s Queen, 7-2
|Pimlico
|(1st) Holy Saint, 7-2
|(3rd) Stare Decisis, 3-1
Leave a Reply