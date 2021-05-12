May 12, 2021

Spot Plays April 13

May 12, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Princess Pinky, 7-2
(4th) Emirates Affair, 7-2
Belterra Park (2nd) Jerrid, 7-2
(5th) Abogada, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Victory Biz, 9-2
(6th) Noble El Sid, 5-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Shades of Truth, 3-1
(4th) Dolder Grand, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (4th) Musical Man, 3-1
(7th) Smooth Colliery, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Simply Perfect, 3-1
(4th) New Every Morning, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Last Leaf, 3-1
(5th) Vow Me Now, 7-2
Indiana Grand (5th) Shofar, 7-2
(8th) Talktomejustice, 8-1
Lone Star Park (3rd) Tiz Showbiz, 3-1
(5th) Kitty’s Queen, 7-2
Pimlico (1st) Holy Saint, 7-2
(3rd) Stare Decisis, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions