Spot Plays May 10

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Hastings
|(2nd) Bakfire Baby, 8-1
|(6th) We B Three, 6-1
|Indiana Grand
|(4th) Stoked, 4-1
|(6th) Celestial Spin, 8-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Untethered Soul, 5-1
|(5th) Alliaceous, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Dialed Up, 7-2
|(2nd) Lazarus Project, 4-1
|Parx
|(1st) Abaco Dream, 7-2
|(2nd) Double Chubble, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Kiss My Grits, 9-2
|(6th) Take Charge Now, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(5th) Highly Explosive, 7-2
|(7th) Buckeye Bullet, 3-1
