May 9, 2021

Spot Plays May 10

May 9, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Hastings   (2nd) Bakfire Baby, 8-1
    (6th) We B Three, 6-1
Indiana Grand   (4th) Stoked, 4-1
    (6th) Celestial Spin, 8-1
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Untethered Soul, 5-1
    (5th) Alliaceous, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Dialed Up, 7-2
    (2nd) Lazarus Project, 4-1
Parx   (1st) Abaco Dream, 7-2
    (2nd) Double Chubble, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (1st) Kiss My Grits, 9-2
    (6th) Take Charge Now, 4-1
Thistledown   (5th) Highly Explosive, 7-2
    (7th) Buckeye Bullet, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions