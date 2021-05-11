May 11, 2021

Spot Plays May 12

May 11, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Etelka, 9-2
(5th) Aldo’s Kitten, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (4th) Juanandora, 3-1
(7th) Mischief’s Machine, 3-1
Finer Lakes (2nd) What Mighthavebeen, 4-1
(4th) Take Your Place, 7-2
Indiana Grand (1st) All the Diamonds, 4-1
(4th) Speeding, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (4th) Heisfancy, 4-1
(5th) In the Arch, 7-2
Parx (2nd) Pategory One, 7-2
(5th) Up Just in Time, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Favorite Doll, 3-1
(3rd) P Js Silver Duke, 5-1
Thistledown (1st) Divulgence, 3-1
(2nd) Sweet Carli, 7-2
Will Rogers Downs (1st) Lilly Belle, 7-2
(2nd) Sheza Delta, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions