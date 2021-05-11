Spot Plays May 12

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Etelka, 9-2
|(5th) Aldo’s Kitten, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) Juanandora, 3-1
|(7th) Mischief’s Machine, 3-1
|Finer Lakes
|(2nd) What Mighthavebeen, 4-1
|(4th) Take Your Place, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) All the Diamonds, 4-1
|(4th) Speeding, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(4th) Heisfancy, 4-1
|(5th) In the Arch, 7-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Pategory One, 7-2
|(5th) Up Just in Time, 5-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Favorite Doll, 3-1
|(3rd) P Js Silver Duke, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Divulgence, 3-1
|(2nd) Sweet Carli, 7-2
|Will Rogers Downs
|(1st) Lilly Belle, 7-2
|(2nd) Sheza Delta, 3-1
