Spot Plays May 14

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(3rd) Grapevine, 3-1
|(4th) Diamond Dave, 4-1
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Social Group, 7-2
|(5th) Searching for Gold, 6-1
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Rushed, 7-2
|(7th) Permission, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Three Bops, 7-2
|(7th) Air Token, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Gold Endeavour, 3-1
|(4th) All Fact, 5-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) Southern Dudette, 7-2
|(5th) Rare Strain, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Sweet River Baines, 4-1
|(3rd) Twice the Price, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(2nd) Classy Bling, 7-2
|(4th) Areemaa, 9-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Hold On Lily, 3-1
|(4th) Battle Rags, 4-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Projected, 7-2
|(2nd) Royal Number, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Snap’n Tap, 7-2
|(4th) Mayan Sky, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Seeking Refuge, 4-1
|(3rd) Rager, 3-1
