May 13, 2021

Spot Plays May 14

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) Grapevine, 3-1
(4th) Diamond Dave, 4-1
Belmont Park (2nd) Social Group, 7-2
(5th) Searching for Gold, 6-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Rushed, 7-2
(7th) Permission, 4-1
Charles Town (4th) Three Bops, 7-2
(7th) Air Token, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Gold Endeavour, 3-1
(4th) All Fact, 5-1
Evangeline Downs (4th) Southern Dudette, 7-2
(5th) Rare Strain, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Sweet River Baines, 4-1
(3rd) Twice the Price, 7-2
Lone Star Park (2nd) Classy Bling, 7-2
(4th) Areemaa, 9-2
Penn National (3rd) Hold On Lily, 3-1
(4th) Battle Rags, 4-1
Pimlico (1st) Projected, 7-2
(2nd) Royal Number, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) Snap’n Tap, 7-2
(4th) Mayan Sky, 5-1
Santa Anita (1st) Seeking Refuge, 4-1
(3rd) Rager, 3-1

