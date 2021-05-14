May 14, 2021

Spot Plays May 15

May 14, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (7th) Majestic Day, 6-1
    (8th) Hardly a Secret, 9-2
Belmont Park   (2nd) Hotel Charlie, 7-2
    (8th) Acushia, 4-1
Charles Town   (5th) Nicholas Rose, 8-1
    (7th) Brother Corbin, 8-1
Churchill Downs   (4th) Nurturing, 3-1
    (10th) Handy, 5-1
Evangeline Downs   (2nd) Easy to Miss, 7-2
    (7th) Navy Times, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Canam Gal, 6-1
    (8th) True Friend, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (7th) Zipalong, 6-1
    (11th) Katama Moonlight, 8-1
Lone Star Park   (1st) Grey Halo, 10-1
    (2nd) Stone Fox, 8-1
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) Girl Thirsty, 5-1
    (3rd) G Kate, 3-1
Pimlico   (8th) Indian Lake, 10-1
    (9th) French Empire, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (3rd) Point of Impact, 5-1
    (8th) Focus First, 7-2
Santa Anita   (4th) Shell Shock, 4-1
    (7th) Half Hoping, 4-1
Thistledown   (1st) Storm Peak, 10-1
    (6th) Frosted White Face, 6-1

