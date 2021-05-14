Spot Plays May 15

|Arlington
|
|(7th) Majestic Day, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Hardly a Secret, 9-2
|Belmont Park
|
|(2nd) Hotel Charlie, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Acushia, 4-1
|Charles Town
|
|(5th) Nicholas Rose, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Brother Corbin, 8-1
|
Churchill Downs
|
|(4th) Nurturing, 3-1
|
|
|(10th) Handy, 5-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(2nd) Easy to Miss, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Navy Times, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(2nd) Canam Gal, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) True Friend, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(7th) Zipalong, 6-1
|
|
|(11th) Katama Moonlight,
8-1
|Lone Star Park
|
|(1st) Grey Halo, 10-1
|
|
|(2nd) Stone Fox, 8-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(2nd) Girl Thirsty, 5-1
|
|
|(3rd) G Kate, 3-1
|Pimlico
|
|(8th) Indian Lake, 10-1
|
|
|(9th) French Empire, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(3rd) Point of Impact, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Focus First, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|
|(4th) Shell Shock, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Half Hoping, 4-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Storm Peak, 10-1
|
|
|(6th) Frosted White Face,
6-1
Leave a Reply