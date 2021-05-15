May 15, 2021

Spot Plays May 16

BRIS Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (3rd) Small Talk, 4-1
    (7th) Pals Saratoga Gal, 8-1
Churchill Downs   (2nd) High Tone, 10-1
    (5th) Pregame, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (8th) Blushing Bay, 7-2
    (9th) Claim of Passion, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Grand Union, 7-2
    (6th) Deckology, 5-1
Lone Star Park   (1st) Cardiac Kitten, 7-2
    (8th) Eternal Endeavour, 8-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Dewyalovemenow, 6-1
    (5th) Wild Oatsse, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (3rd) Fast Sofia, 7-2
    (7th) Halo Jax, 3-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Swanning, 7-2
    (7th) Lucky Peridot, 5-1

