Spot Plays May 16

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Small Talk, 4-1
|(7th) Pals Saratoga Gal, 8-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) High Tone, 10-1
|(5th) Pregame, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(8th) Blushing Bay, 7-2
|(9th) Claim of Passion, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Grand Union, 7-2
|(6th) Deckology, 5-1
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Cardiac Kitten, 7-2
|(8th) Eternal Endeavour, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Dewyalovemenow, 6-1
|(5th) Wild Oatsse, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(3rd) Fast Sofia, 7-2
|(7th) Halo Jax, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Swanning, 7-2
|(7th) Lucky Peridot, 5-1
