May 16, 2021

Spot Plays May 17

May 16, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (4th) Blanda, 3-1
    (8th) Shesdiamonite, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Internet of Things, 5-1
    (7th) Smart Broad, 8-1
Hastings   (3rd) Jack Don’t Drink, 10-1
    (6th) Mustachio, 4-1
Indiana Grand   (3rd) Serena Beck, 3-1
    (7th) Angel of Verdun, 6-1
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Theboyztap, 6-1
    (6th) Presley, 5-1
Mountaineer   (4th) Native Valley, 5-1
    (8th) Riker, 6-1
Parx   (4th) Pretty Spectacular, 12-1
    (5th) Northern Express, 6-1
Prairie Meadows   (5th) Sugar Shack Queen, 3-1
    (7th) Nosbor, 3-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Team Leyendecker, 12-1
    (8th) Davis Hat, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions