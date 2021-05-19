May 19, 2021

Spot Plays May 20

May 19, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Saburai, 7-2
(3rd) Calidad, 3-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Forever Diamond, 9-2
(6th) Dragster, 3-1
Canterbury Park (3rd) Wildly Dramatic, 7-2
(5th) Just a Kiss Away, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Urkillingmebeth, 4-1
(6th) Shesauptowngirl, 3-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Lady Mila, 5-1
(4th) Gold Money, 7-2
Emerald Downs (3rd) Reno Roy, 4-1
(5th) Mamacallmeboo, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Pipes and Drums, 4-1
(5th) Mr. Old Hat, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Sayitall, 3-1
(5th) Don’teasethetiger, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Diabolic, 3-1
(2nd) Discreet Tune, 3-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Superduty Justice, 3-1
(5th) Smokin Richie, 7-2
Lone Star Park (1st) Dreamonmebaby, 4-1
(2nd) Yes He Can, 4-1
Pimlico (3rd) Nana’s Shoes, 3-1
(4th) So Dialed In, 9-2
Thistledown (2nd) Tiz Independence, 3-1
(3rd) Chargaree, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions